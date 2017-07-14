(1 of ) Trying to save some money this year? No money for vacation travel? Try out these great North Coast staycation ideas, and return to work feeling as if you spent two weeks in Hawaii. In this photo, staycationers lounge by the pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(2 of ) Escape the heat and go on a weekend camping trip to the coast. In Mendocino County try MacKericher or VanDamme state parks. In Sonoma, try the Wright's Beach Campground or Bodega Dunes in the Sonoma Coast State Park. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(3 of ) Be a kid again, camp out in your backyard.
(4 of ) Watch a free outdoor movie, Tuesday nights in the Windsor Town Green and Friday nights in Santa Rosa's Howarth Park. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2006)
(5 of ) Take a hike in Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen. (Press Democrat file, 2004)
(6 of ) Go to a festival! Rivertown Revival is July 16, Healdsburg Water Carnival is Aug. 13, the Gravenstein Apple Fair is Aug. 13-14. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(7 of ) Pretend you're a tourist in Healdsburg then take an Uber home. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2007)
(8 of ) Go for a bike ride along the Coastal Trail in Fort Bragg.
(9 of ) Go on a historical walking tour. The Petaluma Museum offers free walking tours of historic Petaluma led by costumed docents, most Saturdays, May through October, call for details 778-4398. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2009)
(10 of ) Try stand up paddle boarding at Riverfront Regional Park. For more information contact russianriverpaddleboards.com. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(11 of ) Peruse the 'Peanuts' art at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(12 of ) Zipline through the redwoods with Sonoma Canopy Tours in Occidental. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(13 of ) Watch the sunset at Bodega Bay. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat file photo)
(14 of ) Attend one of the free live music events around Sonoma County (Funky Fridays, Friday Night Live in Cloverdale, Tuesdays in the Plaza in Healdsburg, Summer Nights on the Green in Windsor.) (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2007)
(15 of ) Have some hair-raising fun, go for spin on some of the rides at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa from July 22- Aug. 7 (Kent Porter / Press Democrat, 2015).
(16 of ) Be shocked by the crashing cars in the Sonoma County Fair's Destruction Derby, July 30. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
(17 of ) Splurge on a spa day. Here is the meditation garden at Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
(18 of ) Don’t have the extra bucks for a spa? Give yourselves a makeover at home.
(19 of ) Enjoy an afternoon shopping and dining at the Barlow Center in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(20 of ) Hike to some natural hot springs on Sykes Hot Springs Trail near Big Sur.
(21 of ) Have a picnic at the plazas in Healdsburg or Sonoma. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(22 of ) Peruse the sculptures at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa. (Press Democrat file photo)
(23 of ) Go surfing at Salmon Creek State Beach, north of Bodega Bay. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
(24 of ) Tour local breweries with North Bay Brewery Tours. (Scott Manchester/ For The Press Democrat, 2011)
(25 of ) Live the wild life, splurge on a visit to Safari West in Santa Rosa. (Press Democrat file photo, 2001)
(26 of ) Fall asleep to the sounds of the wild. Spend a little more and rent one of Safari West’s on-site cabins. (Press Democrat file photo, 2005)
(27 of ) Watch a show at the Green Music Center at SSU in Rohnert Park on a warm night under the stars. (Photo by Nikki Anderson, 2014)
(28 of ) Walk through the gardens at Cornerstone Sonoma. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune, 2016)
(29 of ) Take in the awe-inspiring beauty of the majestic redwoods at Armstrong Redwood State Natural Reserve in Guerneville. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2015)
(30 of ) Catch a live performance of Transcendence Theatre Company at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. (Photo by Rebecca Jane Call)
(31 of ) Go fishing on the Russian River. (Alvin Jornada/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(32 of ) Rent a canoe or kayak and cruise down the Russian River with Burke's Canoe Trips in Forestville or River’s Edge in Healdsburg. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(33 of ) Cozy up with a good book on the beach.