(1 of ) Morton's Warm Springs in Glen Ellen has two pools heated by the natural warm springs of the Sonoma Valley and ranges about 83 degrees. Day passes can be purchased for $6 per child and $12 per adult. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Benicia Pool in Rohnert Park offers public swim everyday for $4 per person under 18 years old. (Alvin Jornada / For The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn boasts six geo-thermal pools and is open to hotel guests year-round. For non-hotel guests, the hotel hosts summertime pool parties with dancing and entertainment for a $10 cover charge. (Sonoma Index-Tribune)
(4 of ) The Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville opened its pool for the summer on April 1. An individual pass gives you access to the pool, two restaurants, game tables and a children's lending library. An adult pass is $35 and children ages 3-14 are $15.
(5 of ) Doran Beach in Bodega Bay is a popular place for surfing, picnics and camping. There is also access to fishing and crabbing along the harbor mouth. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. (PD File)
(6 of ) Finley Aquatic Center features an outdoor heated pool and offers public swimming for $4 per person under 18 and $5 for adults daily. (PD File)
(7 of ) The Healdsburg Swim Center offers unlimited lap swim passes for $65 monthly and boasts a 25-meter, 8-lane competition pool with a diving board. Recreational swimming is also available. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Spring Lake swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa often hosts Sonoma County Regional Park's lifeguard camp. Most popular however, is its new inflatable water obstacle course which opened May 27. There is a $10 fee for children and adults. The park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Honeybee Pool in Rohnert Park, Calif. offers a variety of programming including swim lessons, lap swim and recreational swimming. Admission is $5 per adult and $4 for youths. (Alvin Jornada / For The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Ives Pool in Sebastopol offers swimming lessons, aqua aerobics, lap swim and recreational swim. There is also a family swim time each day in its second, smaller pool. Pool fees are $5 per day for adults and $3.50 for children 11 or younger. (PD FILE)
(11 of ) Johnson's Beach in Guerneville is a popular destination for camping as it offers cabins, as well as kayak, canoe and paddle boat rentals. Prices vary for cabin,
lodge or campground rentals per night. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Lake Ilsanjo at Annadel State Park is often used as a post-hike swim for those looking to cool down after a long run. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(13 of ) Monte Rio beach, the largest public beach on the Russian River, offers concession stands, kayak rentals and paddle boarding. Families enjoy Independence Day fireworks here as well as the popular organized children's competition, Big Rocky Games. Rentals for kayaks are $35 for a day pass and canoes are $40 for the day. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Montecito Heights Health Club and Spa in Santa Rosa is known for its free masters swim lessons for experienced swimmers. Also on the same grounds, is the Flamingo Resort pool which is popular for families as it has a lawn, patio chairs and daily recreational swimming. Memberships are required and are $99 per month for an individual and $189 per month for a family of three or four. Temporary memberships are available for the summer months. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) The Petaluma Swim Center off East Washington Street boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a heated wading pool. Lap swim is offered in the mornings and recreational swim beginning everyday at 12:15 p.m. Day passes are $5 per adult and $2 for children. (PD FILE)
(16 of ) Ridgway Pool in Santa Rosa, often a little crowded, is popular for its large swimming pools and water slides. Entrance to the pool is $5 for adults and $4 for children 2-17. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2015)
(17 of ) The YMCA in Santa Rosa is known for its children's swim lessons as well as aqua zumba, pre natal aquatics and family swim times. Membership is required to use the facilities. Prices for membership range based on age and family size. It's $95 per month for a family of three and $55 per month for an adult. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(18 of ) Steelhead Beach in Forestville is popular in the summer months for picnics, barbecuing and swimming. Parking is $7 per vehicle. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(19 of ) Rejuvenated by the record rains, Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach along the Russian River is staffed with full-time lifeguards beginning in July. Parking is $7 per vehicle. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(20 of ) The Sonoma Aquatic Club has three hot spring pools that hosts swim lessons and water yoga. Summer memberships are now being offered to get full access to classes, the fitness center and all pools. Individual membership passes are $63 per month and $90 for a family of two, plus an additional $10 per child. (Bill Hoban/Index-Tribune)