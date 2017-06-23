Memorial services have been scheduled next week to remember Christopher Silva, the president and CEO of Sonoma Valley’s St. Francis Winery, who died Tuesday from complications related to brain cancer.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Parent Sorensen Funeral Home in Petaluma. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa. A location for the reception to follow has not yet been determined.

Silva, a fifth-generation Sonoma County resident, was widely admired and respected for his energy and leadership in the community, including boards posts with Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the Santa Rosa Junior College wine studies program.

He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April and died at the age of 52.

Silva, who grew up on his family’s dairy farm in Petaluma, attended Loyola Marymount University after graduating from Cardinal Newman High School. He became an attorney, practicing in Los Angeles and later in Santa Rosa, before turning his talents to wine making.

In 1998, at the age of 33, Silva became chief operating officer of St. Francis Winery, which was owned by his longtime friend, mentor, Joe Martin. Silva was promoted to CEO in 2003.

Longtime friend Larry Brown said Silva’s death has generated a flood of community support for the family, with hundreds of guests expected at church services on Friday. Early arrival is advised.

Memorial donations are suggested to the new Christopher Silva Endowment, to benefit students at Santa Rosa Junior College. Gifts can be sent to the SRJC Foundation, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401, or can be made online at santarosa.edu/foundation.