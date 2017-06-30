Petaluma’s Apple Box Cafe sold to new owners

After years and years and years of rumors that they were for sale, the Apple Box has finally sold. The owners posted a nice thank you letter to their Facebook page, explaining that they have enjoyed their time serving the Petaluma community but are looking forward to spending time with family. They will close their doors on Friday.

The new owners plan to remodel and reopen as the River Front Café, and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, although I am guessing that will be a challenge because I don’t believe they currently have a full kitchen.

Craft beer still thriving

Contrary to what many Sonoma County writers have hypothesized, the shuttering of Petaluma Hills Brewing Company is not related to a stalling of the local craft brew industry.

One of the great things about Petaluma keeping its small-town vibe is that everyone knows everyone, which means that I have a distinct advantage over out-of-town writers when it comes to writing about Petaluma food and drink news. This has given me the inside track regarding Petaluma Hills’ closing.

I have known Petaluma Hills’ owner/brewer JJ Jay for many years, and have stayed in close contact with him throughout his brewery’s development. I have always loved JJ’s beers, especially his Porterluma, which he claims is the one beer that he’d brew even if he didn’t have a brewery. I may have to hold him to that because I miss it already. I also am fortunate enough to know a good number of Petaluma Hills’ investors, so I can report that the closure was due simply to differences in opinion on how to run the business, not because Sonoma County’s craft brew industry is seeing a slowdown in growth.

That being said, JJ promises that he’ll keep brewing and already has plans on reopening in some form as soon as possible. And as far as the brewery itself, the equipment is still there, so hopefully it won’t sit stagnant for too long because we’ve gotten used to plenty of beer options here in Petaluma.

Penngrove Parade

“The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” rolls through Penngrove for the 41st time Sunday, July 2, starting at 11 a.m. I’ll be propped in a comfy chair under a blue shade tent on the northeast corner of Main Street and Woodward, so say hi if you walk by.

Immediately following the parade, the party continues from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park for the biggest annual fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit Penngrove Social Firemen to benefit the Penngrove community. Funds help maintain the Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, and support local groups.

Sorry, but no dogs or coolers allowed in the park, but with the hot asphalt and big crowds, we usually spare our dog the stress of the parade. For more info, and to volunteer, call 794-1516 or visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

For those who want to make a Penngrove weekend of it, the Rancho Adobe firehouse turns into a huge pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7-11 a.m.

Yanni’s Sausages

It’s been our Penngrove Parade tradition for the past few years to order up a bunch of Yanni’s sausage sandwiches and share them amongst ourselves while enjoying the parade from under our shade tent. But this year, Johnny and Francesca are taking the Fourth of July off in order to enjoy the parade. Once back, they will introduce their brand new July sausage sandwich special, which is sure to be big hit.