Petaluma’s Apple Box Cafe sold to new owners

HOUSTON PORTER
BY HOUSTON PORTER | June 30, 2017, 11:23AM
| Updated 8 hours ago.

After years and years and years of rumors that they were for sale, the Apple Box has finally sold. The owners posted a nice thank you letter to their Facebook page, explaining that they have enjoyed their time serving the Petaluma community but are looking forward to spending time with family. They will close their doors on Friday.

The new owners plan to remodel and reopen as the River Front Café, and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, although I am guessing that will be a challenge because I don’t believe they currently have a full kitchen.

Craft beer still thriving

Contrary to what many Sonoma County writers have hypothesized, the shuttering of Petaluma Hills Brewing Company is not related to a stalling of the local craft brew industry.

One of the great things about Petaluma keeping its small-town vibe is that everyone knows everyone, which means that I have a distinct advantage over out-of-town writers when it comes to writing about Petaluma food and drink news. This has given me the inside track regarding Petaluma Hills’ closing.

I have known Petaluma Hills’ owner/brewer JJ Jay for many years, and have stayed in close contact with him throughout his brewery’s development. I have always loved JJ’s beers, especially his Porterluma, which he claims is the one beer that he’d brew even if he didn’t have a brewery. I may have to hold him to that because I miss it already. I also am fortunate enough to know a good number of Petaluma Hills’ investors, so I can report that the closure was due simply to differences in opinion on how to run the business, not because Sonoma County’s craft brew industry is seeing a slowdown in growth.

That being said, JJ promises that he’ll keep brewing and already has plans on reopening in some form as soon as possible. And as far as the brewery itself, the equipment is still there, so hopefully it won’t sit stagnant for too long because we’ve gotten used to plenty of beer options here in Petaluma.

Penngrove Parade

“The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” rolls through Penngrove for the 41st time Sunday, July 2, starting at 11 a.m. I’ll be propped in a comfy chair under a blue shade tent on the northeast corner of Main Street and Woodward, so say hi if you walk by.

Immediately following the parade, the party continues from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park for the biggest annual fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit Penngrove Social Firemen to benefit the Penngrove community. Funds help maintain the Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, and support local groups.

Sorry, but no dogs or coolers allowed in the park, but with the hot asphalt and big crowds, we usually spare our dog the stress of the parade. For more info, and to volunteer, call 794-1516 or visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

For those who want to make a Penngrove weekend of it, the Rancho Adobe firehouse turns into a huge pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7-11 a.m.

Yanni’s Sausages

It’s been our Penngrove Parade tradition for the past few years to order up a bunch of Yanni’s sausage sandwiches and share them amongst ourselves while enjoying the parade from under our shade tent. But this year, Johnny and Francesca are taking the Fourth of July off in order to enjoy the parade. Once back, they will introduce their brand new July sausage sandwich special, which is sure to be big hit.

The “Pickled Pig” starts with Yanni’s Loukaniko sausage, served on Full Circle Bakery’s sweet Italian bread, and is topped with Swiss cheese, pickled onions and a peach jalapeño chutney.

July 4th Car Show

101 North Brewing Company invites everyone to their free inaugural “American Dream Auto Show.” See specialized and custom specialty cars brought in by both individuals and car clubs, including classics, street rods, lowriders, muscle cars and rat rods. Along with activities for the whole family, there will be live music, local food trucks, vehicle demonstrations and awards galore.

They will also hold a “Luck of the Draw” raffle to win a custom ’49 Chevy. Griffo Distillery will be serving their specialty cocktails next door. Car registration is $20 in advance and $25 the day of.

Barn Dance

Grab your boots and hit the dance floor at Stemple Creek Ranch on Saturday July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. for the “Beer, Brats & Barn Dance” to benefit the Marin Agricultural Land Trust. Along with live music and dancing, there will be plenty of homemade sausages and local brews. More info at www.stemplecreek.com.

On the following day, Sunday July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stemple Creek will hold a ranch tour and tasting. We have been on the tour several times and learn something new with each visit, from rotational grazing to wildlife habitat creation, to carbon farming.

Guests also get a chance to taste some of Stempe Creek’s meats as they always fire the grill up for snacks, and there is always plenty of farm fresh meat available to purchase. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch, or explore West Marin on their own after the tour.

Swiss Picnic

The Sonoma-Marin Swiss Club will hold their 72nd Annual Swiss Picnic at Penngrove Park on Sunday, July 9 from noon to 6 p.m. This event is always open to the public and is a great way to meet many of the families that helped shaped Petaluma over the years. Barbecue chicken and pasta will be served from noon to 3 p.m. with fun and games for the whole family running through 6 p.m., $12 for adults; $6 for kids.

Thai River revisited

Sunday evening was so hot that we didn’t feel like staying home and cooking, so we headed out with no particular plan in mind. We stopped in to Paradise Sushi for their very reasonable all-you-can-eat dinner, but they were packed. We hadn’t been to Thai River in a while, so we opted for dinner on their patio, which was pleasant and relaxing.

We hadn’t seen Louise in a while, but her food was amazing, as always. Thai River runs daily specials, which on this occasion was the Curry of the Day, Pad Thai noodles and Imperial Rolls, along with a garden salad and steamed rice. It was the perfect cross section of Thai food, and as always the case with Louise’s food, it was fresh tasting and light on the belly, while still being filling.

We also ordered the Pineapple Fried Rice, because we have been missing that dish since the last time we visited. Along with a Thai ice tea and a Singha beer, it was the perfect meal to round out a long hot weekend.

Road Butler

While sitting outside at Thai River, we saw Mark from Road Butler making a delivery to one of the apartments upstairs. That reminded us that Road Butler is another great way to deal with dinner on one of these smoldering hot days when you don’t feel like cooking, but also don’t want to leave the comfort of home, or maybe pool and/or A/C.

Peanut Butter and Jelly beer

Last Saturday’s lunch was a big one because I had to try every burger on Gator’s Rustic Burgers’ menu in order to prep for this week’s article. As luck would have it, Gator was at The Block, so we enjoyed a few brews too, including an excellent peanut butter milk stout from Belching Beaver Brewery, coming out of Vista.

Peanut butter beers I’ve had in the past were heavy and overly sweet, but I found this one to be well balanced, and dare I say refreshing, even on a warm afternoon. Cody, The Block’s owner, stopped by our table to tell me he makes a peanut butter and jelly “black and tan” by combining the Belching Beaver peanut butter milk stout with Altamont Beer Works’ Berry White raspberry and cranberry wheat beer.

Because The Block rotates through their beers so often, we decided it was a now or never moment, so we gave the PB&J a try and loved it.

New hours for Lunchette

Lunchette is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are no longer open on the weekends, concentrating their efforts on the weekday downtown lunch crowd looking for healthy and delicious salads and pizza.

(Contact Houston Porter at houston@avant-larde.com.)

