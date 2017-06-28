A 23-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of engaging in illicit sexual acts with a 15-year-old Petaluma boy, and authorities are investigating the possibility that he may have exchanged sexually-explicit material with as many as a dozen other underage boys online, police said.

Following a more than six-month long investigation, police arrested Alexander Battaglia at 3 p.m. Wednesday at his Sequoia Drive home on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor, communication with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts, sodomy with an underage victim and meeting a minor to engage in sex acts, Petaluma Police Sgt. Paul Gilman said.

Gilman said Battaglia’s arrest sprung from another investigation, though he declined to provide further details.

Battaglia met the teen on the gay dating app Grindr and subsequently set up at least three meetings in Petaluma late last year and early this year, Gilman said. Battaglia admitted to knowing the victim was underage, he said.

Battaglia has cooperated with the investigation and allegedly admitted to exchanging sexually-explicit material with between eight to 12 other underage males on the app, Gilman said. Authorities suspect he may have also met them in person, and are continuing to investigate.

Police are encouraging any further victims to contact Detective Patrick Gerke at 778-4444.

Gilman did not release details about Battaglia’s occupation, though he said his most recent job didn’t involve interactions with children. In the past, Battaglia may have worked at a Petaluma establishment where he interfaced with youth, Gilman said.

Gilman said the arrest comes at a time when police are noting an increase in underage sex cases involving male adults and male teens.

“I don’t think this is unique,” he said. “Generally when we talk about underage sex victims, we talk about male offenders and female victims. Just because the victim is male doesn’t preclude this behavior from happening. There’s been a rise, at least on our radar, of male victims with a big age difference.”

The victim’s mother has been involved in the investigation, Gilman said. He encouraged parents of teens to be proactive in protecting their children’s safety and preventing high risk behavior.

“If (teens) are being quiet in their room on a smart phone, know what are they doing and be aware and have those conversations,” he said.