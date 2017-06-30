(1 of ) Dirk is the vineyard dog at Pedroncelli Winery in Geyserville. This "ruff" and tumble pooch rules the ranch and even has his own hashtag- #dirkthedog. (Courtesy of Julie Pedroncelli St. John)
(2 of ) Ace is the greeter at the Bacigalupi Vineyards Tasting Room in Healdsburg. You can find him entertaining guests while they sip, spit and swirl vintages. (Courtesy of Katey Bacigalupi)
(3 of ) This is Bristol, he is the winemaker’s best friend at Frank Family Vineyards. You can find Bristol greeting guests in the tasting room parking lot and trying to join in on their picnics. He takes hospitality very seriously. (Courtesy photo)
(4 of ) You can find Rich and Leslie Frank’s dog Magnum protecting the vines at Frank Family Vineyards. He has boundless energy and was named Magnum due to his massive paws—this is not a 750ml dog! (Courtesy of Frank Family Vineyards)
(5 of ) Jim Rickards of J. Rickards Winery and his trusty grape-sampling dog, Shelby. (Courtesy photo)
(6 of ) Pat Roney, President/CEO of Vintage Wine Estates, and his family are huge dog lovers. Here they are posing with their four pups. People L to R Sean, Brittany, Pat and Laura Roney. Dogs L to R Clover the Chihuahua-Papillon mix with Natasha (Tasha), Alexiyah (Lexi) and Boris the Borzois. (Courtesy Vintage Wine Estates)
(7 of ) Thanksgiving in the vineyards with the Roney family and their dog friends. (Courtesy Vintage Wine Estates)
(8 of ) Lord Sandwich is the #1 employee at Smith Story Wine Cellars. When he is not running their Philo tasting room, Sandwich can be found helping humans find new socks with his charity socksforsandwich.org. Last year the entrepreneurial pooch launched his own charity wine label Lord Sandwich Red Table Wine. Find him on Instagram as @sandwichthedoodle
(9 of ) Hank is he beloved pet of Jake Coursen, cellar master at Elyse Winery in Napa. He is pictured here protecting the grapes at the Morisoli Old Block Zinfandel Vineyard in Rutherford. (Courtesy photo)
(10 of ) Daisy is the beloved pet of Mary Przyblyski. This friendly golden doodle loves visiting vineyards and tasting rooms with her mommy. (Courtesy of Mary Przyblyski)
(11 of ) #Dirkthedog on the prowl at Pedroncelli Vineyard. (Courtesy of Julie Pedroncelli St. John)
(12 of ) Biscotti is the beloved pet of Lucie Morton, a viticulturalist from Charlottsville, VA. He loves running around East Coast vineyards, but stays at home when mom works out west. (Dave McIntyre/Washington Post)
(13 of ) Skippy is the three-legged mascot and general vineyard helper at WiLD Vines Wines. (Courtesy of John and Lynn Wilshire)
(14 of ) This cuddly pup is Windsor. He can be found greeting guests and sniffing out great vintages at the tasting room of Mueller Wines in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Lori Mueller)
(15 of ) Hey Dirk, no chewing on the vines! (Courtesy of Julie Pedroncelli St. John)
(16 of ) This is Tucker, winery dog for Trombetta Family Wines. (Courtesy of Erica Stancliff)
(17 of ) Enzo and Bella are the brother/sister labs of wine lover James Bertero a financial advisor at Bertero/Sprouse Group. (Courtesy photo)
(18 of ) This is Yogi, he is the puppy mascot at Mazzaco Winery. (Courtesy of Jack Helberg)
(19 of ) Greer, a four-year-old Miniature Australian Shepard, is the president of the distraction department and in-house hall monitor at DH Wine Compliance. (Courtesy of Drea Helfer)
(20 of ) Five-month old Miniature Australian Shepard, Walter, is the pint-sized puppy VP of distraction at DH Wine Compliance. (Courtesy of Drea Helfer)