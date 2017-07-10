Then and now: Locals share photos, memories from the Summer of Love

We asked the question: were you there in the Summer of Love? And readers answered, sharing candid memories and captured moments from 50 years ago. Here are some of the responses we received.

Click through the gallery above to see images from then and now.

Cindy Albin:

Cindy Albin was married to Peter Albin, bass player for Big Brother & the Holding Company, from 1965 to 1989. In 1967, she attended the Monterey Pop Festival wearing a shirt fully covered with buttons promoting the band, that “I gave out to anyone that wanted one,” she recalled.

Jerry Bruno:

Two weeks before their graduation in June 1967 from Capuchino High School, Jerry Bruno, second from right, and his friends had this picture taken. They weren’t a rock band, but they wanted to look like one. “We were a group of friends creating an ‘album cover-style’ photo for fun to salute the San Francisco sound,” said Bruno, who now lives in Sonoma. He plans to gather with the surviving members of the group at their 50th anniversary high school union in September.

Thea Evensen:

“The summer of 1967 was full of anti-war protests,” said Thea Evensen of Santa Rosa. In June that year, she joined hundreds of protesters as they marched through the Century City district of Los Angeles, as President Lyndon Johnson hosted a political fundraiser inside the Century Plaza Hotel. Evensen included a photo of the protest taken by the LA Free Press. “Later that summer, seven months pregnant, I rode down Haight Street in San Francisco with some friends, amazed by the summer full of social unrest and change. It was exciting to be a part of it.”

Jerry Neagle:

“I am awash in memories, not only of that summer or ‘67, but my entire glorious adventure there, from my arrival in San Francisco in the early summer of ‘65, when things were just getting going, to my departure in the fall of ‘69,” Jerry Neagle of Santa Rosa.

“I’m sending a snail-mail package to you via the post office. In it are a couple of dozen photos taken all on the same day on Hippie Hill, a beautiful spring day in March ‘67,” he said.

Amid the peace, love and music of that year, there was a darker undercurrent, Neagle said.

“Maybe I should mention that it wasn’t all some la-de-da fairyland of happiness, The Hippie world was at least partially a microcosm of the society from which it sprang,” he added, explaining that some people who knew who dealt in drugs met a violent end.

Typically, the brightest spots had to do with music.

“I went out in a burst of glory, spending the last six months or so as equipment manager of Santana, doing their first road trip, which included Woodstock. (Yes, I appear in the movie, briefly onscreen during their set.)

“We returned from the road trip in early September, ‘69, by which time I couldn’t wait to get back to real life. I moved to Novato.”

Stanley and Judy Anderson

Newlyweds Stanley and Judy Anderson, now of Santa Rosa, had just graduated from college when this picture was snapped in San Jose at a goodbye party in their honor. Married just over a year, the young couple was moving to Seattle, where Stanley had landed a job with the Seattle Repertory Theater. Not everyone under 30 in the Bay Area was in to free love and acid rock in the mid 1960s. “We felt like the sexual revolution was beginning, but we got married,” Judy said. “We settled down right before all that. Maybe we were the last normal couple.” They went on to pursue a life in theater and acting. Stanley has performed in TV shows like “NYPD Blue” and “The Practice.” He had a recurring role as Drew Carey’s dad on “The Drew Carey Show.” The couple moved back to Northern California in 2012. Their young love from that Summer of Love has lasted 51 years.