A Petaluma man was arrested late Thursday night after allegedly stealing a pistol from his father’s home and fleeing the area, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Elliot Malone, a 26-year-old Petaluma resident, went to his father’s home and threatened him before taking the pistol, according to a post on the department’s Facebook.

Malone, a wanted felon with prior drug and violence offenses, said he took the gun for protection because he knew he was being sought by law enforcement agencies, deputies said.

With the help of community tipsters, deputies tracked down Malone’s vehicle and eventually found him hiding under a tree nearby, according to the post. The pistol was located later.

Malone was arrested at 2420 Magnolia Ave. at 11:30 p.m. on suspicion of felonies including burglary and possessing a firearm with a prior violent offense, according to the department’s arrest logs.

Calls to the agency were not immediately returned and no other information was available.