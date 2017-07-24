A 66-year-old Petaluma man died Sunday in a solo collision on Sonoma Mountain Parkway, police said.

Officials from Petaluma’s police and fire departments responded to a reported collision at 3:13 p.m., arriving to find Paul Laprevotte unresponsive in his vehicle, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

A police officer administered life-saving procedures until fire department personnel arrived and took over the effort.

Laprevotte died at Petaluma Valley Hospital shortly after being transported to the facility, police said.

According to a witness, the vehicle was seen traveling southbound on Sonoma Mountain Parkway, just south of Ranier Avenue, when Laprevotte swerved and collided with the center median, police said.

The vehicle continued driving south, hitting the curb, crossing a sidewalk, and careening into the landscaped curb line of southbound Sonoma Mountain Parkway, where the vehicle finally collided with a tree and light pole before coming to stop.

Police said no other vehicle or pedestrian appears to have been a factor in the collision, nor were any other road conditions thought to be a contributing factor.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said the agency believes the crash was caused by a medical issue while Laprevotte was driving, though no further information was available Monday afternoon.

This collision is currently under investigation.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Mario Giomi at 776-3722.