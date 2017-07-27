Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, July 20

12:13 a.m.: Phillip Franco, a 43-year-old Petaluma resident, was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol at the intersection of Baker Street and Bodega Avenue.

Friday, July 21

12:19 a.m.: Petaluma’s Miguel Gonzalez, 23, was arrested at 1370 Auto Center Drive on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

10:08 p.m.: Petaluma’s Larry Winnett, 56, was arrested at 320 North McDowell Blvd. on suspicion of misdemeanors of battery and violating probation.

9:26 p.m.: A robbery was reported at 320 North McDowell Blvd. Saturday, July 22

7:56 p.m.: Kristin Edwards-Finley, 46, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Village East Drive on suspicion of domestic assault.

11:41 p.m.: Rohnert Park’s Christian Palmerin-Nunez, 20, was arrested at 80 East Washington St. on misdemeanors operating a vehicle as a minor in possession of alcohol and violating probation as well as an infraction of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, July 24

4:16 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 429 North McDowell Blvd.

Tuesday, July 25

1:41 a.m.: Max Cerini, an 18-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at the intersection of Ely Road and Nora Lane on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and displaying or possessing a forged driver’s license.

9:42 p.m.: Police arrested Richard Elwood, a 68-year-old Petaluma resident, at 969 Petaluma Blvd. North on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

11:42 p.m.: Petaluma’s Angelina Clementi, 31, was arrested at a location on Keller Street on a felony charge of domestic assault.