New hope for children living in unstable homes

A child in Sonoma County lives in an unstable and potentially unsafe home. One or both of the parents has addiction problems. Food is sometimes scarce. Medical needs are unmet.

Now, a court-ordered remedy called legal guardianship is gaining traction for its less-stringent requirements than the county’s child protective services, where in some cases county officials legally remove a child from a home.

Legal guardianship is a remedy officials and legal experts say will increasingly play an important role in the ongoing effort to overhaul California’s foster care system. That reform seeks to end institutional care such as group homes and instead place kids in a family setting, whether it’s with the parents with county support, extended family members or trusted nonrelatives.

In addition, at a time when the nation’s opioid epidemic is ravaging families and local communities, legal guardianships can offer a less heart-wrenching route to keeping children safe.

Ronit Rubinoff, executive director of Legal Aid of Sonoma County, calls those who step up and care for a child not their own “heroes,” whether teachers, neighbors or a private citizen filing for the legal custodial arrangement. The selfless action often keep kids out of the foster care system, Rubinoff said.

Foster cases are often confrontational, polari ing and deeply frightening to parents, she said.

“It’s a more flexible remedy and parents are often more willing to agree to something like a probate guardianship because its not necessarily permanent,” said Rubinoff.

Legal guardianships usually come into play before situations become too dangerous for the child; the county steps in and removes youths if there is evidence of neglect or abuse.

Rubinoff said the “most common denominator” in the guardianship cases filed by Legal Aid is drug use by the parent or parents, which interferes significantly in their ability to care for their children.

The stories are heartbreaking, such as the 4-year-old girl left with a stranger in a local park. The mother never returned and the stranger eventually brought the child to her church, where a couple took the girl in and obtained guardianship.

In another case, Rubinoff said the mother of a 2-year-old boy named Sammy threatened to drown him.

Eventually her neglect led to the boy getting an ear infection that went untreated.

Rubinoff said a “good Samaritan” took the child in and when the mother asked for the boy’s return, the caregiver petitioned for and was given legal guardianship.

“Sammy had the ear operation, started speaking, gained weight (and) turned into a healthy child,” Rubinoff said.

She said questions about legal guardianship are increasingly being asked by members of the local immigrant community, which has grown fearful of stepped up deportations under the Trump administration. In one case, she said, a man was suddenly deported, leaving behind his young child. With the help of Legal Aid, the man’s girlfriend became the child’s guardian.

“Fears of deportation caused panic in this community,” Rubinoff wrote in an email. “Folks were afraid that CPS would immediately take their children if they were detained and that they would lose rights to their children.”

Rubinoff said Legal Aid has conducted workshops around the county to educate immigrants about their rights and help them make “legal plans” for their children’s care.

Nick Honey, director of the county’s Family, Youth and Children’s Services Division, said in some cases legal guardianships give rights to those already caring for a child, such as a grandparent or extended relative.