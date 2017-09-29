Santa Rosa Junior College students can now ride any bus line, any time for free on Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit, and Sonoma County Transit. SRJC students simply show their validated SRJC CubCard to the bus driver when boarding a bus, and they are set to go. SRJC students ride free for travel anywhere in Sonoma County, not just for trips to and from campus.

Riding the bus is a sustainable transportation alternative that improves health, saves money, and helps the environment. SRJC’s Associated Students recognize the importance of sustainable transportation alternatives and voted in favor of assessing themselves a transportation fee to support this free-fare program. The SRJC transportation fee, in combination with individual transit agency funding, will cover the cost of providing these free and unlimited bus rides.

Robert Ethington, Dean of Student Affairs and Engagement Programs, expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm of SRJC students who have shown their commitment to creating sustainable transportation alternatives for current and future students. “Being a college student is stressful enough, and this transportation partnership helps students by taking the hassle out of commuting and finding a parking space on campus. SRJC students can now say good-bye to vehicle expenses such as parking fees, gasoline, insurance fees and maintenance costs.”

On Sept. 19, the Santa Rosa City Council approved the transportation partnership with the college. CityBus Deputy Director Rachel Ede, “CityBus is pleased to partner with SRJC to meet the transportation needs of students. CityBus offers several routes making it easy and convenient to travel to the college’s two Santa Rosa locations.”

CityBus Route 1 and Route 7 both stop at the Santa Rosa Campus and Route 2B serves the Southwest site. Find individual route maps and trip planning tool online at srcity.org/CityBus or view the full system Map and Timetable.

SRJC students have shown their support for reducing the number of single-occupant vehicles on Sonoma County roads. This county wide program will help decrease the number of drive-alone commuters and reduce our community’s overall carbon footprint.

Ethington added, “In addition to environmental benefits, this program improves the college’s ability to provide access to educational services to some of the county’s most economically disadvantaged students. The program aims to reduce parking demand at SRJC, increase students’ access to the college, help recruit and retain students, and reduce the overall cost of attending SRJC.”

In addition to free access to transit bus services, the college is exploring other services to meet the transportation needs of its students. This fall, students were provided with free parking and a shuttle from the city parking garage on Seventh Street to the SRJC Campus on Mendocino Avenue.