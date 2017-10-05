Burning Ham hits Penngrove Saturday

For all things pork, from baby back ribs to bacon deserts, Burning Ham is the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Penngrove Park. Whether you want to compete or just eat, visit www.burninghamsonoma.com for all the info. This is a fundraiser for the Active 20-30 clubs of Petaluma, Sebastopol and the North Bay, all focusing their efforts on underprivileged children in Sonoma County.

Yanni’s October is about beer

Yanni’s Sausages of Penngrove has resurrected and updated the Drunken Pig for their October Sausage Sandwich of the month. This year, Yanni’s is making the Drunken Pig with their brand new sausage – Yanni’s Beer Brat, which is made with Lagunitas Sucks Beer.

This new iteration of the Drunken Pig also introduces Chef Christos’ original Lagunitas Sucks Beer Mornay sauce. That’s a beer and cheese sauce, which goes hand-in-hand with their beer braut. Between the sauce and the sausage, you’ll find hot banana peppers and grilled onions, all wrapped up in a sweet Italian roll from Full Circle Bakery.

The October sandwich special starts Oct. 5. Additionally, packages of the Beer Brats will be available for all your Oktoberfest festivities.

El Dia de Los Muertos

Check out the “El Dia de Los Muertos Petaluma” Facebook page for their entire schedule of events, which run through the candlelight procession Saturday, Oct. 29. Most of the events include some sort of culinary component, especially the Taste of Mexico: Mole tasting and contest, held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Aztec Dahlia farm at 2478 East Washington St. Visit their Facebook page for more info.

More Oktoberfest

The North Bay Rowing Club will hold a special fundraiser for their yearly regatta on Monday, Oct. 9, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing. Celebrate Oktoberfest in style with great food, beer, silent auction prizes and dancing to the Dirty Red Barn band, all to help a great cause. For more info visit NBRC’s Facebook page.

Lagunitas Beer Circus

Tickets are now on-sale for the Saturday, Oct. 21 event, held at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, from noon to 5 p.m., with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Petaluma Phoenix Center. www.lagunitas.com/beercircus

New organic grocery store

The sign on one of the empty spaces in Theater Square reads “Jupiter Foods,” along with window signs stating things such as “We Know Your Farmer,” “We Dig Healthy Soil,” and “We Know What The Cows Eat.” And from the artist’s rendering of what the shop will look like, it appears to be along the lines of the bodegas of days gone by, where small grocers offered high quality products to their immediately community.

Jupiter Foods’ website says it will be opening at 151 Petaluma Blvd. South in early November. Special thanks to Amy Malaise for the heads up on this one.

Sonoma Spice Queen

Wind McAlister, proprietor of the spice and gift shop known as Sonoma Spice Queen, has a special event planned for Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 11 a.m. at the Petaluma Public Library. Learn all about “holiday spices and the different cultures around the world that use them as a way to follow family traditions.”

Wind’s presentation will include a short talk, a cooking demonstration, plenty of free tasting samples and free spices to take home.