A Marin County man was sentenced to a second long prison term Thursday in the 2015 home invasion robbery and murder of an elderly Penngrove woman.

Victor Silva, 29, received the 41-years-to-life sentence in the slaying of Olga Dinelli, 84. Detectives said Silva’s wife and accomplice, Stephanie Hill, 37, shot Dinelli after the two ransacked her Rose Avenue home.

Silva and Hill fled but were tracked down through a cellphone GPS system in Southern California. They led police on a 100-mile chase through the desert, firing at passing cars, before crashing as they crossed into Arizona. Hill was killed in a shootout with deputies.

Silva, who was caught, was tried and convicted in Arizona of Hill’s death under a “provocative acts” theory. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison before coming back to Sonoma County to face charges in Dinelli’s slaying.

He pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and robbery in September.