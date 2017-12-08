(1 of ) Santa Claus Helicopter Fly-In: You cannot miss Santa flying in to the Pacific Coast Air Museum (1 Air Museum Way in Santa Rosa) in his turbo-powered “sleigh.” This is something fun for the whole family! There will be delightful treats for the kids as well! Dec. 16. Info: pacificcoastairmuseum.org or call (707) 575 – 7900. (Photo: Beth Schlanker/Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker: A holiday classic and must see is gracing the Luther Burbank Center. The original Moscow Mallet’s Great Russian Nutcracker will enchant your whole family with a 60 foot Christmas tree, Russian-made costumes and sets, and out of this world ballet performances. Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Info: lutherburbankcenter.org. (Photo: Moscow Ballet)
(3 of ) 2017 Holidays in Healdsburg - Sip, Savor, and Shop: Experience small-town holiday cheer and the magic of Wine Country with guided walking tours of downtown Healdsburg and all of its holiday delights. These walking tours are complete with beautiful street decorations, festive window displays, carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a gorgeous Christmas tree located at the historic central Plaza. Nov. 25 – Dec. 31. Info: winecountrywalkingtours.com. (Photo: Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: Presented at 6th Street Playhouse, the heartwarming musical tells the story of Veterans who share magical songs and dance acts. The stunning score features well known favorites including “Blue Skies”, “I Love a Piano”, “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the classic, “White Christmas”. Dec. 1-23. Info: 6thstreetplayhouse.com. (Photo: 6thstreetplayhouse.com)
(5 of ) Madrona Manor’s Dickens Dinner Series: Michelin-star executive chef Jesse Mallgren prepares a five-course celebratory meal of both old and new holiday traditions, paired with wines. Carolers wander the dining room, dressed in period clothing, and The Twelfth Night Singers serenade with a private a-cappella performance and gorgeous hymns. December 8-10, December 14-17, December 20-25. Info: madronamanor.com. (Photo: madronamanor.com)
(6 of ) Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series: 11th Annual Posada Navidena by Ballet Folklorico de Sacramento: Sacramento’s Mexican Folk Dance Company will take you on a festive journey through the regions of Mexico. With traditional Christmas processional, Mexican holiday songs, a visit from the Three Wise Men, a piñata scene and captivating dance choreography, Posada Navidena is going to give you all of the feels that this holiday season is supposed to do to you. Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Info: lutherburbankcenter.org. (Photo: lutherburbankcenter.org)
(7 of ) Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge: A new version of A Christmas Story, Scrooge's tale of redemption and transformation is magically represented by the actors of 6th Street Playhouse. Somehow the plots of Oliver Twist, The Gift of the Magi, and It’s a Wonderful Life all get caught up in this winter wonderland Holiday classic. Dec. 8-23. Info: 6thstreetplayhouse.com. (Photo: 6thstreetplayhouse.com)
(8 of ) Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Decorated boats make a magical entrance at the Petaluma River Turning Basin at the heart of downtown Petaluma. The boats are due to arrive at about 6:15 p.m., cuddle up with the fam and wait for the boats to come in and wonder the jolly town of Petaluma. Dec. 9, 6 p.m. Info: petalumadowntown.com. (Photo: petalumadowntown.com)
(9 of ) Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays: Come out to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and enjoy some of your favorite holiday tunes with outstanding performances from former leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys”. The Holiday tuneage will be brought to you by Songs from the American Radio Songbook and songs from their live PBS Special as well as from their studio album, Every Day’s a Holiday. Under the Streetlamp will have the whole family boppin’ along in no time. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Info: lutherburbankcenter.org. (Photo: lutherburbankcenter.org)
(10 of ) Symphony Pops: A Holly Jolly Pops: Maestro Michael Berkowitz composed an all new holiday program being performed at the Luther Burbank Center. Santa Rosa Symphony along with special guests will entrance all with holiday cheerful classics ranging from “The Little Drummer Boy”, “Ave Maria”, and “We Need A Little Christmas”. Complete with dancing Santas and audience sing-a-longs, this holiday celebration is perfect for the whole family. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Info: lutherburbankcenter.org. (Photo: lutherburbankcenter.org)
(11 of ) Roustabout’s Apprentice Program: White Christmas: Ring in the holiday season at the Luther Burbank Center. The Apprentice Program of Roustabout Theatre enchants with classic holiday musical features singing and dancing sure to boost that holiday spirit that you’ve been looking for. Dec. 15-17. Info: lutherburbankcenter.org. (Photo: lutherburbankcenter.org)
(12 of ) Cherish the Ladies – Celtic Christmas: One of the top Celtic groups in the world creates a magical event that includes instrumental talent, captivating vocals, and stunning step dancing in their holiday special. Get charmed by the ladies at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University (Weill Hall). Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. Info: gmc.sonoma.edu. (Photo: Mark Conrad / Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Santa Rosa Santa Run: The Santa Rosa Santa Run is a treat for the whole family to enjoy! A 5K timed run/walk and Merry Mile (not timed) is happening at Julliard Park in Santa Rosa. Finish the festive cardio with cookies, milk, and music. What makes the event extra magical is the fact that participants are strongly encouraged to dress up as Santa Clause (one Santa suit is provided per registration entry!) or as one of your other favorite holiday characters. Dec. 9 Info: santarosasantarun.com. (Photo: facebook.com/SantaRosaSantaRun)
(14 of ) Kids' Holiday Treats Workshop Hands on Cooking Class: Take the kids to the Relish Culinary Center (14 Matheson Street in Healdsburg) to create seasonal treats from scratch. The kids will do it all: measure, mix, roll, bake, and decorate! Plus they get to decorate a take-home goodie box. Dec. 22. Info: relishculinary.com or call 707-431-9999. (Photo: relishculinary.com)
(15 of ) Holidays along the Farm Trails: Support Sonoma County farmers and producers as they open their barn doors to offer a little taste of the farm life. Cut down your own Christmas tree, shop for home-grown and handmade gifts, purchase source ingredients for your holiday meals, love on some farm animals, and of course sample some delicious food. Ticket holders will receive the list of participating farms with a link to an interactive map highlighting all of the offerings and destinations for each weekend. Your attendance will directly support our community and contribute to tangible wildfire relief efforts at participating destinations. Happening all the way through New Years. Info: farmtrails.org. (Courtesy Photo)
(16 of ) Chanukah Lights: A Chanukah Celebration with live music, menorah lighting, hot latkes, gelt, dreidels, and lots more! Indulge in the festivities located at Montgomery Village (Village Court 915 Village Court in Santa Rosa). Dec. 17. Info: jewishsonoma.com.
(Photo: Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides: Enjoy a complimentary horse-drawn carriage ride around Santa Rosa's historic Railroad Square. Revel in a ride but take note that weather is permitted. Through Dec. 24. Info: railroadsquare.net (Photo: John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Model Trains Spectacular: The Healdsburg Museum presents their annual holiday display, and this year fix your eyes on some remarkable Lionel scale-model trains. The trains will be displayed in small-town winter settings from the 1940s to the 1960s. Through Jan. 7. Info: healdsburgmuseum.org or call (707) 431-3325. (Photo: Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Left Edge Theatre presents: The SantaLand Diaries by David Sedaris: A comedy that is based on the outlandish yet true chronicles of Sedaris’ brief stint as an elf in Macy’s SantaLand. This hilarious Christmas treat is intended for adults and guaranteed to bring you a fabulous night out at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Dec. 8-23. Info: lutherburbankcenter.org. (Photo: Eric Chazankin)
(20 of ) The Redwood Empire Sing along Messiah: This holiday tradition is now entering its 37th year. One of the oldest sing-alongs in the country, the Messiah bring together over 100 musicians and singers for a wondrous celebration. Don’t miss out on Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus, Santa Rosa Chamber Orchestra, Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir, and the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Singers enchanting performance of Handel’s Messiah. There will be free admission at the door (Jackson Theatre – 4400 Day School Place in Santa Rosa) for firemen and first responders. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Info: srsymphonyleague.org or call 707-522-8786
(Photo: Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)