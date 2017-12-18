Four people were injured, including two children, when a pickup truck turned in front of a motorcycle Saturday evening near Two Rock west of Petaluma, authorities said.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries in the 6:48 p.m. crash and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol. The condition of the 46-year-old man was not available late Saturday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Pepper Road, near Bodega Avenue, when a 35-year-old woman driving a Chevy Colorado performed a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, the CHP said.

Also in the truck with the woman were two children, ages 3 and 10. All three suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Santa Rosa Memorial.