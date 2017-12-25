Petaluma’s Water Street Bistro inspired by France

The first restaurant I tried on my first day in Petaluma more than two years ago was Water Street Bistro. I ate there after someone at the Visitors’ Center recommended it as a place for delicious and unusual food.

It was so impressive I have been back many times, and it is high on my list of recommended restaurants in a town full of great places to dine. This charming, French-inspired little bistro is located along the river in downtown Petaluma at 100 Petaluma Blvd.

The service here is a bit unusual. Customers wait at the counter to order, and if you are dining there, you order and then seat yourself. Check out their chalkboard menus while you are in line because the line moves quickly with regulars who know what they want.

There are a few add-ons to the menu in the display case next to the register worth checking out. There are two dining rooms as well as the patio that faces the river and Water Street. When your food is ready the friendly and efficient servers bring your meal to your table. Pay when you order, or leave your check open until you are all done.

There is a self-serve water station right next to the salt and peppershaker station, which is a collection of one-of-a-kind vintage salt and pepper shakers that are just so sweet, you have to pick up a set to bring to your table if only to admire them.

It is also a great place for coffee or tea and a pastry. They serve organic Taylor Maid coffee, and they brew their specialty coffees in the French tradition. For example their café au lait is served in a large bowl, not a cup, and their cappuccino is not an overly huge portion, as is traditional in France.

They serve outstanding Mighty Leaf teas, and I highly recommend the tea called Leaves of Provence. A nice sized pot of tea or cup of house coffee is only $2, with café au lait and cappuccino at just $2.50. You will have plenty of money in your coffee budget to try one of their housemade pastries or other sweets.

For breakfast we tried their waffle ($5), which is made to order, traditional, old-fashioned thin and crispy style, not the thick Belgian style. It was outstanding. We also tried one of their crust-less quiches. We had the one that had cooked potatoes in it, and loads of yummy prosciutto in and on top of it. It comes with a choice of fresh fruit or a salad.

Since it was breakfast, we opted for the fresh fruit, an array of strawberries, ripe cantaloupe, pineapple, ripe pears and red grapes. The fruit filled half of the generous plate.

Though it wasn’t on the menu, I ordered a slice of avocado toast. Special orders are a fast way to check the hospitality standards of a restaurant, and while I don’t make a habit of doing things like that when a restaurant is clearly very busy, when we were there it was early enough in the day for them to accommodate my special request.

For lunch on our first visit the crab chowder with a half sandwich ($8.50) was an amazing value. The chowder was loaded with Dungeness crab meat in a creamy base with a few potatoes. It was one of those soups where you want to lick the bowl clean, but can’t figure out how to do so politely.