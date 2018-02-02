Petaluma police are seeking a 47-year-old homeless man in connection with a Thursday night stabbing.

Police believe Steven Charles Molina stabbed an unidentified male victim multiple times in the back during an argument in the open fields south of Hopper Street, the Petaluma Police Department said in a statement.

The victim walked to the nearby Mary Isaak Center, a homeless shelter run by Petaluma nonprofit Committee on the Shelterless, to report the incident to police at 7:07 p.m. He told officers Molina was upset with him over an argument with his ex-girlfriend and had confronted and stabbed him.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officer searched the fields near the river where the stabbing was reported, but couldn’t find Molina.

Molina is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan McGreevy at (707)778-4372.