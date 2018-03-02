Sonoma County official: ‘We have failed’ to open cannabis industry to all

UKIAH — California is falling short of its mission to bring existing cannabis growers into the legal market. That was the message repeated Thursday night in Ukiah by both government officials and regional marijuana industry leaders alike.

At a first-of-its-kind meeting convening with the state’s top cannabis officials and North Coast marijuana industry leaders to discuss the state’s new regulations for the business sector, Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Tony Linegar was unequivocal in his biting analysis that both state and local regulations are prohibitively stringent and have stifled the ability of existing cultivators to legalize their operations.

“If the overall goal of the program was to favor a corporate, big dollar, new money industry then we have succeeded,” Linegar said. “If the goal was to create a workable pathway for existing operators, then I think we have failed.”

Linegar’s statement brought many to their feet — with cheers and applause from those frustrated by the new rules — among about 250 people who filled the room at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center for the event, a joint meeting of the state senate committees on governance, finance, business and professions.

Hosted by State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, the event included a broad discussion lasting more than three hours with the state’s top cannabis officials, including Lori Ajax, who oversees the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, as well as Richard Parrott, director of the CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing division.

Ajax reported that so far the state has issued 1,307 temporary licenses for cannabis businesses and has begun a proactive effort to contact entities operating outside the legal system.

The state is in a headlong race against the state’s entrenched and lucrative black market for cannabis. Most of the pot produced in California is shipped out of state.

McGuire said 60 percent of the nation’s cannabis is grown in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity and Lake counties.

Parrott, who oversees the licensing program for cannabis farmers, said the state is aware it needs more compliance in order for the program to meet its goals.

“We realize there’s a long way to go,” Parrott said. “The number is lower than what we know is out there.”

Steep taxes and high upfront costs for environmental reports and other assessments make it hard for most existing growers to continue.

“For farmers, the incentives aren’t there,” said Michael Steinmetz, founder of Flow Kana, which is being built into a cannabis distribution hub in Redwood Valley.

Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Hamburg said although he feels the county is ahead of most others in the state, they have a long way to go toward getting more farmers and other businesses to legalize.

“We are struggling,” said Hamburg. “This is kind of like putting toothpaste back in the tube after 40 years of having a cannabis industry, a cannabis community, a cannabis culture.”

Linegar said Sonoma County had an estimated 5,000-to-7,000 cannabis cultivators — but only three have so far received permits to plant.

About a dozen members of the public spoke in an hourlong back-and-forth discussion with state officials.

Cannabis farmer Mark Shaffer, 38, of Comptche spoke of the hurdles local growers face competing with bigger entities — and he gave the example of Santa Barbara County where one entity was said to have has nabbed 87 cultivation licenses.