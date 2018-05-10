Fire calls

The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 238 calls between April 23 and May 6.

Monday, April 23

3:27 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a three-vehicle accident on I Street. A Tesla hit a Prius and pushed it into a Jeep after damaging a power pole. The Tesla driver was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with head trauma.

Tuesday, April 24

7:15 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a six-vehicle accident at Lakeville Highway and South McDowell Extension. Four people were injured and one needed extrication. Three patients were transported to the hospital and one was declared dead on the scene.

Sunday, April 29

11:15 a.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident at on Highway 101 at Pepper Road. One patient was transported to Kaiser Santa Rosa.

Thursday, May 3

12:48 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 101 south of Kastania. One patient was transported to Marin General Hospital.

Thursday, May 3

7:05 p.m.: Firefighters used Johnson bars to break a cement foundation and free a dog, whose leg had become stuck at a house on Baranof Drive. The dog was handed over to the owner unharmed.

Friday, May 4

4:36 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on Valley Ford Road. Both vehicles had major damage. One patient was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Saturday, May 5

3:11 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a house fire at 114 Vallejo St. Smoke was coming from the door, and a fire had started in the laundry room. Firefighters put out the fire and cleared the scene within two hours. No one was injured.

Saturday, May 5

6:10 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a vehicle accident on B Street. A male driver had run into the rear of a parked car. The patient was treated on the scene.