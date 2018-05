Casa Grande High School will hold its first Senior Project and School Showcase on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the school campus.

Seniors will present their Senior Projects and there will be a chance to explore Casa’s programs, an art show, music by the Jazz Band, viewing of the auto shop’s electric car, tours of the Fish Hatchery, food from culinary arts and performances from the drama program.

Yearbooks will be available to pick up or purchase.