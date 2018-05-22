The Petaluma Educational Foundation is offering community members a chance to support the Class of 2018 by making a $20.18 contribution to the educational-support organization.

“We are excited to be celebrating all graduates, including sixth-grade students, eighth-grade students and high school students enabling these young adults to follow their dreams and continue their education now or in the future at four-year, two-year or vocational schools or enter the workforce in the industry of their passion,” said PEF executive director Maureen Highland.

“The gift will continue the lasting legacy of our community’s passion for enriching and enhancing the academic experience of each and every student in grades kindergarten through 12 at all 38 public, private and charter schools in Petaluma,” she said.

To make a donation to honor the graduates of the Class of 2018, see the website at pefinfo.com, choose the Honoring the Class of 2018 tab and make a pledge.

“Our donors are the backbone of the PEF spirit and their generous support is how we are able to fulfill the mission of PEF of awarding scholarships to high school graduates and impact grants to local schools,” said Highland. This year, PEF reached the milestone of awarding a cumulative $6.5 million in grants and scholarships to local students and schools.