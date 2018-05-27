More than pub food at Petaluma’s Pub Republic

Because ongoing success in the restaurant business is difficult to achieve, it is refreshing to recognize a place like Petaluma’s Pub Republic, a shining star of excellence from the moment it opened its doors just over five years ago. It is not a surprise the proprietors, Jory Bergman and Mark Edwards, have a great deal of restaurant and other business experience.

In addition to experience, they have a passion for what they do, and a genuine interest in improving it each day. Mark, who is responsible for the culinary team, remarked to me that every time he improves one of their popular menu items, it just sells even more. I like that he is not afraid to tweak something if he thinks he can make it better.

Jory runs the front of the house, and she takes great care in training her servers to give diners informed and effective service, geared toward the time guests have to spend. She is a great communicator as well.

Generally “pub” or even “gastropub” style restaurants are not my first choice when deciding where to dine, but this is much more of a restaurant than a pub. The overall décor, with high ceilings and clean lines feels upscale but not pretentious. It is bright, light and airy, where the term “pub” always invokes a dark, cozy paneled room.

Pub Republic features several spaces to dine; a quieter dining area, the high- energy bar area, and the quiet patio that one friend called one of the best-kept secrets in Petaluma. Located at the corner of Lakeville Highway and South McDowell Boulevard, there is parking available in this suburban-style strip mall.

The menu features some really nice sharable appetizers. One of my favorites was the avocado hummus ($12) accurately described on the menu as avocado hummus purée, crushed pistachios, roasted shishito peppers, extra-virgin olive oil, citrus salt and rustic sourdough wheat toast. This is the kind of dish where the combination of the unique parts comes together in a dish that is greater than the sum of those parts.

We also tried the vodka lemon cured salmon crostini ($12.50) of house-cured salmon, creamy goat cheese, capers, preserved lemon, shaved red onion. Served on grilled rustic wheat crostini, served with a small salad, this would also be a nice light entrée for one.

The blue cheese and bacon burger sliders ($12) Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, and roasted garlic aioli, are listed as a share plate. They served three good-sized sliders, so if you were sharing you could cut each one in half and serve six appetizer portions, or you could keep them all for yourself and make them into a meal which is what one of our friends did.

Another “share” plate we tried, albeit ordered as a main, was the ahi tuna poke tacos ($12.50). The ginger-sesame-soy marinated ahi tuna was served in crispy wonton skins with avocado wasabi mousse, and they were very tasty.

Over several visits we tried the arugula pistachio salad (half $10), which included mixed greens, avocado, fresh strawberries, pickled fennel, toasted pistachios and creamy balsamic dressing. We also ate the Napa crunch salad (half $10) consisting of shaved Napa cabbage, baby kale, purple cabbage, candied almonds, cilantro and a topping of crispy Wonton strips. We asked for the delicious cilantro lime yogurt dressing on the side, which was perfect for dipping the added grilled ahi tuna ($9). Both half-size portions were very generous, and I cannot imagine being able to eat a full-sized portion.