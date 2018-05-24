Fire calls

The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 249 calls between May 7 and May 20.

Thursday, May 10

7:59 a.m.: Firefighters responded to an accident at Caulfield Lane. A male cyclist struck an open door of a parked car. He was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Thursday, May 10

8:43 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a two-car accident on Highway 101. The driver of the rear car was complaining of pain, and paramedics treated and transported the driver.

Tuesday, May 15

12:30 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a fire on Thompson Lane.

Tuesday, May 15

5:10 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Stage Gulch Road. Four patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Thursday, May 17

9:58 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. a bike accident on Lakeville Street. One patient with minor injuries was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, May 17

4:13 p.m.: A cyclist fell off a bike on California Drive. The patient was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Sunday, May 20

3:33 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a car accident on Highway 101. A male patient was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.