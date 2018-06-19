The worker killed last week while working on a mixing machine at a Petaluma business was Kyle Drake, 38, of Petaluma, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.
Drake died June 11 after getting pulled into the machine at Rogue Research, where he worked. He’d apparently been mixing powders for supplements when he became caught in a mechanical part.
Rogue Research, on Copeland Street, makes soap and supplements.
Petaluma police and the state employee safety department, Cal-OSHA, are investigating.
Drake lived most of his life in Petaluma and was known for his creativity and his ability to design and build a variety of intriguing things, including a life-sized carnival game and a 3D printer, according to his obituary. He also was remembered for his passion for beef jerky and tri-tip.
