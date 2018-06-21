Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, June 12

8:32 a.m.: Esmond J. Hedrington, 43, of Petaluma was arrested at 5300 Old Redwood Highway for obstruction of justice and violation of parole, both felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Garrett A. Glen, 25, of Westport was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm, violation of parole and violation of probation, all felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Brandon M. Macpherson, 23, of San Rafael was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm and violation of probation, all felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Julian W. Pedrinazzi, 24, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell and carrying a loaded firearm, all felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Zackary T. Fortune, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm and violation of parole, all felonies.

9:59 a.m.: Porfilio F. Mendoza, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at 1 Cedar Grove Parkway for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, trespassing and violation of probation.

11:59 a.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

3:46 p.m.: Krishna C. Chaitanya, 37, identified as homeless, was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for possession of a shopping cart.

4:35 p.m.: Brian A. King, 52, of Wallace was arrested at the corner of D Street and Sunnyslope Avenue for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving without a license.

6:28 p.m.: Kayla A. Rom, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at South McDowell Boulevard for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic aggravated assault.

7:46 p.m.: Tyson D. Haas, 38, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Arrowhead Court and Ely Boulevard South for use of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Wednesday, June 13

10:56 a.m.: Gary R. Held III, 25, of Santa Rosa was arrested at Lakeville Street for domestic battery.

12:17 p.m.: Yolandra Torres, 38, of Bakersfield was arrested at 993 Lindberg Lane for use of a controlled substance.

6:54 p.m.: Christopher B. Gibson, 48, of Petaluma was arrested at 410 Fair St. for felony obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.