s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

| June 21, 2018, 8:59AM
| Updated 54 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, June 12

8:32 a.m.: Esmond J. Hedrington, 43, of Petaluma was arrested at 5300 Old Redwood Highway for obstruction of justice and violation of parole, both felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Garrett A. Glen, 25, of Westport was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm, violation of parole and violation of probation, all felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Brandon M. Macpherson, 23, of San Rafael was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm and violation of probation, all felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Julian W. Pedrinazzi, 24, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell and carrying a loaded firearm, all felonies.

9:40 a.m.: Zackary T. Fortune, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 860 Perry Lane for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transportation of a narcotic or controlled substance with intent to sell, carrying a loaded firearm and violation of parole, all felonies.

9:59 a.m.: Porfilio F. Mendoza, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at 1 Cedar Grove Parkway for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, trespassing and violation of probation.

11:59 a.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

3:46 p.m.: Krishna C. Chaitanya, 37, identified as homeless, was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for possession of a shopping cart.

4:35 p.m.: Brian A. King, 52, of Wallace was arrested at the corner of D Street and Sunnyslope Avenue for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving without a license.

6:28 p.m.: Kayla A. Rom, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at South McDowell Boulevard for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic aggravated assault.

7:46 p.m.: Tyson D. Haas, 38, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Arrowhead Court and Ely Boulevard South for use of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Wednesday, June 13

10:56 a.m.: Gary R. Held III, 25, of Santa Rosa was arrested at Lakeville Street for domestic battery.

12:17 p.m.: Yolandra Torres, 38, of Bakersfield was arrested at 993 Lindberg Lane for use of a controlled substance.

6:54 p.m.: Christopher B. Gibson, 48, of Petaluma was arrested at 410 Fair St. for felony obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most Popular Stories
Charges filed in marijuana-related crash that killed Petaluma teen
Wavy Gravy goes hog wild in Petaluma
Resort-like Petaluma farmhouse on the market for $1.95M
Drive over the Golden Gate Bridge? It’s about to get more expensive
The Sonoma-Marin Fair is open!

7:59 p.m.: Frank O. Guerrini Jr., 57, of San Rafael was arrested at 415 7th St. for assault with a deadly weapon.

Thursday, June 14

1:50 p.m.: Damion E. Grissom, 44, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of 1st Street and East D Street for assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.

Saturday, June 16

1:03 a.m.: Lee S. Bussell, 55, identified as homeless, was arrested at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

12:40 p.m.: Colton T. Rivas, 26, of Petaluma received a citation at 6 Elena Court for evading an officer.

7:14 p.m.: Mollie A. Blumberg, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 717 N. McDowell Blvd. for possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of a stun gun by a felon and violation of parole.

11:45 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Petaluma received a citation at the corner of Bodega Avenue and North Webster Street for transporting a passenger with a provisional license and having a blood-alcohol level above .01.

Sunday, June 17

2:00 a.m.: Greg Corser, 51, of Santa Rosa was arrested on the southbound East Washington Street onramp for felony violation of postrelease community supervision, violation of probation and driving with a suspended license.

5:52 p.m.: Elwood L. Sanford III, 55, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 939 Lakeville St. for public intoxication and violation of probation.

6:41 p.m.: Gabriel A. Perez, 29, of Petaluma was arrested at 800 McKillop Court felony resisting an executive officer, obstruction of justice, appropriating lost property and trespassing.

7:31 p.m.: Maria M. Tsitsonis, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of G Street and Petaluma Boulevard South for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, June 18

4:33 a.m.: Christian E. Garcia, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at the block of Lakeville Circle for domestic battery, providing false identification and violating a domestic violence court order.

1:33 p.m.: Dairn N. Sheehy, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 210 Western Ave. for shoplifting and violation of probation.

11:13 p.m.: Jose R. Alejo, 24, of Petaluma was cited at 2000 Lakeville Highway for violation of probation and driving without a license.

Tuesday, June 19

1:10 a.m.: Gustavo Rojas Hernandez, 25, of Santa Rosa was cited on the southbound East Washington Boulevard offramp for driving with a suspended license, operation a vehicle without an interlock device, speeding and violation of probation.

10:14 a.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at 1815 Petaluma Blvd. N. for battery.

2:02 p.m.: Isaac R. Ponce, 19, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard North for oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration using a foreign object with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a mior with special circumstances and a bench warrant.

10:01 p.m.: Chad A. Roughton, 42, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Berrydale Drive for felony domestic assault.

Most Popular Stories
Charges filed in marijuana-related crash that killed Petaluma teen
Wavy Gravy goes hog wild in Petaluma
Startup wins Petaluma animal service contract
Sonoma-Marin Fair opens with new attractions, old favorites
Resort-like Petaluma farmhouse on the market for $1.95M
Work begins on Petaluma special needs baseball field
Drive over the Golden Gate Bridge? It’s about to get more expensive
The Sonoma-Marin Fair is open!