Volunteers are needed for the Sonoma County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) training.
After training, volunteers help guide and advocate for children through the judicial and child welfare system.
When a child is abused or neglected by their families, they enter the foster care program, which can be disorienting, frightening and unsettling for a child of any age.
In Sonoma County, approximately 220 children in foster care have a CASA volunteer on their side. However, there are still 55 children waiting for a CASA volunteer, and referrals are being made weekly.
The summer training session begins July 19. For more information, visit the website at sonomacasa.org.