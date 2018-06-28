The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce installed new leadership Friday as the outgoing board president stepped aside after a rare two-year term on the city’s top business organization.
New president Wayne Leach of CSW/Stuber- Stroeh Engineering Group took the gavel from outgoing president Todd Mendoza of Coldwell Banker, who served for two years. Mendoza will remain a director of the board.
Leach, who chaired the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, told a room full of Petaluma business and political leaders that he will be closely watching this fall’s local election, in which six candidates have declared for Petaluma City Council and two for mayor.
“This year we will see some changes,” he said. “The mayor is not running again. (Councilman) Chris Albertson is also not running ... It will be an interesting election field. I know it’s going to be a crowded field.”
The chamber also installed new officers. Mike Harris of CrossCheck, Inc., is first vice president. Harris running for the Petaluma mayor’s seat against City Councilwoman Teresa Barrett.
The second vice president is Kevin Jones of FastSigns. Elece Hempel of Petaluma People Services Center is the Treasurer.
The chamber advocates for the Petaluma business community. Leach displayed a good grasp of local issues as he appealed to business owners to stay involved and up to date on everything going on in the city.
“This is a call to get involved,” he said. “The chamber is a resource for you. If you need help, reach out.”