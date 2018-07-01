s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 1, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 14 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

The rooster may crow, but the hen delivers, however, in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day, July 6, it is the hen herself, and not her eggs, which Petalumans are craving. Whether on its own, in a sandwich, or atop a waffle, the restaurants of our beloved “Egg Capital” know how to put the chicken before the egg, offering a variety of chicken for everyone’s plate and palette.

Fried chicken traces its roots to Scotland and West Africa. The Scottish were the first Europeans to fry chicken in fat, although without seasoning, while numerous West African cultures seasoned and battered their chicken before cooking. The two techniques came together in the American South, to give us what is known as “Southern fried chicken” or simply “fried chicken,” depending on where you live.

Here is a list of my favorite fried chicken options around Petaluma.

Fried chicken

One of Petaluma’s best is the fried chicken dinner at Rosen’s 256 North. Chef John House’s “secret” Sous-vide, which has the chicken vacuum sealed in a pouch and cooked in a water bath for an extended period of time, before being flash fried. This method ensures proper cooking throughout, without any loss of moisture. The truffle honey and grilled lemons are a nice touch, but the bed of sweet corn puree really elevates this excellent fried chicken to a higher plain. Additionally, the portion size has me in leftovers for days after each visits.

Although they serve much more than just chicken, Chicken Pharm certainly puts chicken center stage, starting with locally raised, free range, non-GMO chicken. They offer buttermilk fried two and five pieces meals, bite-sized popcorn chicken, served with honey Sriracha and Point Reyes blue cheese dip, and sweet and savory chicken and cornmeal waffles, served with maple syrup and orange mascarpone butter.

My favorite is the ever-popular Kimchicken sandwich, which is topped with kimchi and gojichang (a red-chili paste) and served on a sweet King’s Hawaiian roll. For something a bit more healthy, you can top the Keller Street Caesar with fried chicken.

Pub Republic holds the distinction of offering fried chicken in all three forms, depending on which menu you find yourself indulging in. Whether it’s the fried chicken atop egg-battered Texas toast, with crispy bacon and maple syrup, the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, topped with chipotle sour cream and their signature slaw, or the buttermilk fried chicken and mashed potatoes, seasoned with Cajun spices and Red Eye Andouille sausage gravy, Pub Republic always satisfies a fried chicken craving.

Brewster’s chef and co-owner Chris Beerman has fried chicken in his blood. Paying homage to his grandfather, who owned and operated fried chicken joints throughout his home state, Brewster’s Carolina fried chicken, with buttermilk biscuit, sage honey, lemon, thyme, and country gravy has been a crowd favorite since they first opened.

Sax’s Joint, as always, serves up healthy portions and offers both delicious fried chicken as a main, as well as on top of a hearty waffle, with plenty of homemade jam for sweetening to taste. When on the menu, Wishbone’s fried chicken is always locally sourced, as is everything on their menu, and has a nice peppery kick. The Washoe House is also know to dish out excellent fried chicken.

One of Petaluma’s best-kept secrets is the pickle-brined fried chicken that is a staple at Petaluma Market’s “hot-to-go” food counter most days. Freshly fried throughout the day, the pickle brine adds something special to this affordable fried chicken option.

Most Popular Stories
Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Petaluma
DUI checkpoint this Saturday in Petaluma
Lagunitas debuts zero-calorie cannabis-infused sparkling water
Petaluma WWII Veteran meets with rescued holocaust survivor
Good Food at Penngrove July 4 festival

Sandwiches

The Bodega Sandwich was the first fried chicken sandwich to really catch my attention, and has had us returning to the Bodega – CA food truck ever since. Regularly found at The Block – Petaluma food truck round-up and beer garden, and at various food events around Petaluma, as well as being available for catering, Chef Matthew Elias’s buttermilk fried chicken, topped with smoky aioli and herb slaw is simple divine.

Often overlooked amid the plethora of new and trendy restaurants, it bears repeating that the kitchen at Petaluma stalwart, McNear’s Saloon, is led by the same chef who brings home multiple Petaluma People’s Choice awards for Seared each year. Chef Joe O’Donnell’s fried chicken anchors one of the best sandwiches in town, topped with buttermilk dressing, house-made pickles, and wrapped in a toasted brioche bun.

This rice-oil fried chicken sandwich easily lives up to McNear’s well-earned reputation for turning out celestial comfort foods, from angelic chicken fried steaks to heavenly corned beef. The fried chicken is also available in McNear’s tacos, which is an interesting, and delicious taco meat alternative.

Although not currently on their main menu, Crocodile’s incredible fried chicken paillard is always available during Happy Hour as a slider, which we have partaken of at least weekly since their Happy Hour started a couple months ago.

On the sweet side

The Pennsylvania Dutch are credited with introducing chicken and waffles in the mid-1800s, but it was not until The Maryland started serving them in Los Angeles in the 1940’s, followed by Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in the 1970s, that Californians took to this specialty.

Chicken and waffles never really appealed to me until I finally tried it when Speakeasy started offering it on their brunch menu, and I have been enjoying it ever since, especially their offering with brown butter, bacon jam, and genuine maple syrup.

Nothing says “Southern” quite like deep-frying, and Petaluma’s ambassador of all things Southern is Chef Gator at Gator’s Rustic Burgers, where he offers an excellent variation of chicken and waffles, with a unique peach cobbler butter.

Nobody seems to know exactly how July 6 became National Fried Chicken Day, but then again, who really cares? So long as the chicken is crispy, tender, moist, and flavorful, there are plenty of good reasons to celebrate this year-round classic. And, although it may not be the healthiest thing on the menu, it is certainly good for the soul, and as always, when the celebration calls for delicious food, Petaluma chefs always deliver.

Most Popular Stories
Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Petaluma
DUI checkpoint this Saturday in Petaluma
Petaluma WWII Veteran meets with rescued holocaust survivor
Lagunitas debuts zero-calorie cannabis-infused sparkling water
Good Food at Penngrove July 4 festival
Petaluma’s Past: When Petaluma became a City in 1858
Immigration protest planned for Petaluma
Petaluma approves Safeway gas station