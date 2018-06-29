s
Guide to July 4th fireworks, celebrations in Sonoma County

DIANNE REBER HART

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 29, 2018, 2:01PM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
The Fourth of July falls midweek this year, but the fun begins this weekend with live music, fireworks and a flotilla of lighted floats on the Russian River.

Patriotic festivities continue through Wednesday, from old-fashioned hometown parades to a rousing stage production celebrating the spirit of America with the Santa Rosa Symphony and Transcendence Theatre Company.

For those who really love gazing skyward to say “oooh” and “ahhh,” it’s possible to catch fireworks shows on four separate nights.

Several events are free; proceeds from others support local service projects and charities.

Most events prohibit tailgating, outside alcohol, pets and personal fireworks. Check venues for details. Here’s a look at Independence Day festivities:

Saturday, June 30

Guerneville — Head out to downtown Guerneville at 4 p.m. Saturday for the “Guerneville Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration” kickoff presented by the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Stumptown.

Enjoy food and entertainment, and gather along Main Street at dusk, or in the Lark Drugs parking lot for the free fireworks show over the Russian River. Donations accepted.

Details: 707-869-9000, russianriver.com

Monte Rio — Monte Rio celebrates Independence Day with festivities on Saturday and Sunday at Monte Rio Beach, 20400 Bohemian Highway. Big Rocky Games features old-fashioned family fun from noon to 4 p.m. both days, with contests and races. Admission is free.

Saturday features the Monte Rio Fire Protection District’s chicken and ribs barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the headquarters fire station, 9870 Main St.

Details: 707-865-9956, monteriofire.org, monterio.org

Sunday, July 1

Bodega Bay — Just about anywhere you can see the protected waters of the Bodega Bay harbor, you can expect to see the town’s fireworks display, “Fireworks Over Bodega Bay,” starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Handicap parking (in limited numbers) is available at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road.

Westside Road, the north side of Doran Beach Road, Bay Flat Road, Smith Brothers Road and Highway 1 between Smith Brothers Road and Taylor Street also offer good views. Watch for Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce volunteers collecting donations.

Details: visitbodegabayca.com

Monte Rio — At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, lighted homemade floats, with participants providing skits, will pass along the Russian River before images of the American flag are projected on the town’s famed water curtain off the Monte Rio bridge. A fireworks display follows. Events are free, with donations accepted.

Details: 707-865-9956, monterio.org

Penngrove — Penngrove Social Firemen present the 42nd annual Penngrove parade at 11 a.m. Sunday along Main Street. Billed as the “Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” it features farm animals, floats and local farmers cruising along in their tractors.

Head to Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., after the parade for music by Train Wreck Junction, kids’ games and a deep-pit barbecue offering beef, chicken, oysters and hotdogs. Local 4-Hers will sell desserts. Admission is free.

Details: 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen

Tuesday, July 3

Sebastopol — Buzzy Martin & The Buzztones and Volker Strifler provide the dance music as the Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol hosts its 45th “Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza & Music Festival” on Tuesday at the Analy High School football field, 6950 Analy Ave.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with music at 6 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9:40 p.m. A flag ceremony is planned, with Everest Rosa-Barnette singing the National Anthem.

Because of new artificial turf on the Tigers’ field, only beach-style chairs are permitted. Camping chairs with legs are prohibited.

The celebration includes food vendors, raffles, bounce houses and free games and relays. Picnicking is welcome.

Admission is $10 general, $5 kids ages 6-11, free for kids 5 and younger.

Details: sebastopolkiwanis.org

Windsor — “Kaboom!” is the appropriately named Independence Day celebration in Windsor. It begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road.

The Town of Windsor and the local Active 20-30 Club provide family fun until the fireworks show blasts out at 9:40 p.m. The Pat Jordan Band performs from 5-7 p.m., with the 14-piece Michael Jackson tribute band Foreverland taking the stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

A GNC 3 car giveaway is planned between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Miss Sonoma County Tyler-Avery Lewis will sing the National Anthem and the U.S. Army will present the colors just before the fireworks display.

Food, and beverages will be available.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 ages 3-17, free for kids under 3. VIP tickets are $75.

Details: windsorkaboom.com

Wednesday, July 4

Calistoga — Visit Calistoga in Napa Valley for the town’s “Star-Spangled Social” on Wednesday), sponsored by the Napa County Fair Association.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a parade through downtown Calistoga. At noon, gates open for a carnival, live music, contests and food at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga. A fireworks show follows when it gets dark.

Admission is $15 advance, $20 at the gate. Children under 5 admitted free.

Details: celebratenapavalley.org/social

Cloverdale — The Cloverdale Lions Club Fourth of July fireworks display gets underway at dusk Wednesday at the Cloverdale High School football field, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

A decades-old tradition, the show is free of charge, with donations accepted.

Details: 707-894-4470, cloverdalechamber.com

Forestville — The Forestville Certified Farmers Market and the Forestville Chamber of Commerce hold a holiday pig roast (with oysters, hotdogs and more) from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Forestville Downtown Park, 6690 Highway 116.

Joy Ride and Dog Gone Ornery will provide live music. Admission is free.

Details: 707-481-3565, forestvillefarmersmarket.com

Healdsburg — The holiday fun begins with the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise and the City of Healdsburg’s “Kid’s Parade and Duck Dash” from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m., with sign-ups an hour before.

Admission is free.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and best bike decorations. The Russian River Ramblers and the Healdsburg Community Band will provide live music.

Baseball fans can catch the all-American pastime in action as the Healdsburg Prune Packers takes the diamond at 5 p.m. Wednesday at historic Recreation Park, 515 Piper St. Tickets are $5 general, free for kids under 12.

Fourth of July celebrants can gather Wednesday night at the baseball field at Healdsburg High School, 1024 Prince Ave., for the American Legion Sotoyome Post 111 fireworks show that begins at 9:30 p.m.

The 40-minute show is free of charge, with donations accepted.

Details: rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org, prunepackers.org, healdsburgfireworks.org

Kenwood — The Independence Day fun in Kenwood begins with the 30th annual pancake breakfast and silent auction from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kenwood Community Church garden, 9637 Channing Row.

Watch or join the Kenwood 3K and 10K footrace departing at 7:30 a.m. at Kenwood Plaza Park, 200 Warm Springs Road.

The “Kenwood Fourth of July Hometown Parade” begins at 10:30 a.m., circling around Plaza Park, followed by live music and food at the “Rotary Club Barbecue and Family Fun” celebration at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Details: kenwoodparade.com

Petaluma — Petaluma’s Fourth of July observance begins with patriotic readings, a traditional ringing of the “Liberty Bell,” and a proclamation at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St.

The free event offers everyone a chance to ring the large bell, once used to alert workers to emergencies at the Korbel Lumber Company; cookies and lemonade provided in the museum’s Garden Court.

Afterward, stop by the second annual “American Dream” auto show from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 101 North Brewing Company, 1304 Scott St. The event includes beer and food and retail vendors. Admission is free.

The Exit Plan, The Den Brothers, Derek Irving and His Combo and a DJ will provide music.

Proceeds, including a raffle for a 1954 Chevy 210 sedan, benefit Sonoma County fire relief. Check out the beauty or purchase tickets in advance at the tap room.

Details: americandreamautoshow.com

Later Wednesday, the “Petaluma Fourth of July Celebration” opens for kids’ activities and food and beverage sales at 5 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive.

The Petaluma Music Festival presents local bands The Grain and Highway Poets on stage. A fireworks display follows at dark.

The free celebration is presented by the City of Petaluma and the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Details: facebook.com/events/209960669800057/

Rohnert Park — Celebrate the red, white and blue at the “Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” on Wednesday at Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

A Kids’ Zone opens at 4:30 p.m., with carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, food and music.

Transcendence Theatre Company and the Santa Rosa Symphony present a program celebrating the spirit of America at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks display, billed as the largest in Sonoma County, follows at dusk.

Tickets are $40 for indoor and table seating; lawn seating is $25 for adults, $12.50 for kids 3-12, free for 2 and younger.

Details: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

Santa Rosa — The 10th annual “Red, White & BOOM!” celebration begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Food vendors and kids’ activities are featured.

The lineup of local bands includes the Pat Jordan Band, Dylan Black Project and Wonder Bread 5. Music starts at 4 p.m.

Presented by the local Active 20-30 Club, the celebration features a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m. that’s simulcast live to music by KZST 100.1 FM. The display repeatedly has been voted the “best fireworks show” in the Press Democrat’s annual Best of Sonoma County readers’ poll.

Admission is $10 for 12 and older; $5 ages 5-11; free for 4 and younger. Veterans are admitted for $8.

Details: srboom.com

Sebastopol — Peacetown opens its summer concert series with an “(Inter)dependence Day” celebration from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Admission is free.

Performers include the Sebastopol Community Band, the Jon Gonzales Band, The Big Fit, Bottle Shock and the Poyntlyss Sistars.

Details: 707-508-5449, peacetown.org

Sonoma — The population of Sonoma swells for the popular “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” hosted by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association and praised by a national travel magazine as one of the best Independence Day celebrations in the country.

A parade with some 60 entries begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, traveling around the historic Sonoma Plaza. A festival follows until 5 p.m., with live music, art, food, drinks and games. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.

Afterward, there’s a Sonoma Stompers baseball game at 6:05 p.m. at Arnold Field, 180 First St. W., a block north of the Plaza. Tickets range from $10-$18.

The festivities end with a free fireworks display at dusk, shooting off from the General Vallejo Home field at West Spain and Third Street West. Donations are accepted.

Details: sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org, stompersbaseball.com

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park — Celebrate Independence Day with views of numerous fireworks displays from a vantage point atop Bald Mountain at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood.

Sonoma Valley-based Bill & Dave Hikes leads a strenuous, 6.5-mile round-trip hike from the park’s group campsite. Hikers meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, trek about 90 minutes and enjoy a mountaintop reception with snacks, sweets and beverages to watch fireworks shows from around the Bay Area.

Tickets are $50 adults, $10 children 12-17. Space is limited. Proceeds benefit park operations.

The hike is not recommended for younger children.

Details: sonic.net/~fmi/daveandbill.html, brownpapertickets.com/event/3453621?cookie_header=1

