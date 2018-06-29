Guide to July 4th fireworks, celebrations in Sonoma County

The Fourth of July falls midweek this year, but the fun begins this weekend with live music, fireworks and a flotilla of lighted floats on the Russian River.

Patriotic festivities continue through Wednesday, from old-fashioned hometown parades to a rousing stage production celebrating the spirit of America with the Santa Rosa Symphony and Transcendence Theatre Company.

For those who really love gazing skyward to say “oooh” and “ahhh,” it’s possible to catch fireworks shows on four separate nights.

Several events are free; proceeds from others support local service projects and charities.

Most events prohibit tailgating, outside alcohol, pets and personal fireworks. Check venues for details. Here’s a look at Independence Day festivities:

Saturday, June 30

Guerneville — Head out to downtown Guerneville at 4 p.m. Saturday for the “Guerneville Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration” kickoff presented by the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Stumptown.

Enjoy food and entertainment, and gather along Main Street at dusk, or in the Lark Drugs parking lot for the free fireworks show over the Russian River. Donations accepted.

Details: 707-869-9000, russianriver.com

Monte Rio — Monte Rio celebrates Independence Day with festivities on Saturday and Sunday at Monte Rio Beach, 20400 Bohemian Highway. Big Rocky Games features old-fashioned family fun from noon to 4 p.m. both days, with contests and races. Admission is free.

Saturday features the Monte Rio Fire Protection District’s chicken and ribs barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the headquarters fire station, 9870 Main St.

Details: 707-865-9956, monteriofire.org, monterio.org

Sunday, July 1

Bodega Bay — Just about anywhere you can see the protected waters of the Bodega Bay harbor, you can expect to see the town’s fireworks display, “Fireworks Over Bodega Bay,” starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Handicap parking (in limited numbers) is available at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road.

Westside Road, the north side of Doran Beach Road, Bay Flat Road, Smith Brothers Road and Highway 1 between Smith Brothers Road and Taylor Street also offer good views. Watch for Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce volunteers collecting donations.

Details: visitbodegabayca.com

Monte Rio — At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, lighted homemade floats, with participants providing skits, will pass along the Russian River before images of the American flag are projected on the town’s famed water curtain off the Monte Rio bridge. A fireworks display follows. Events are free, with donations accepted.

Details: 707-865-9956, monterio.org

Penngrove — Penngrove Social Firemen present the 42nd annual Penngrove parade at 11 a.m. Sunday along Main Street. Billed as the “Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” it features farm animals, floats and local farmers cruising along in their tractors.

Head to Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., after the parade for music by Train Wreck Junction, kids’ games and a deep-pit barbecue offering beef, chicken, oysters and hotdogs. Local 4-Hers will sell desserts. Admission is free.

Details: 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen

Tuesday, July 3

Sebastopol — Buzzy Martin & The Buzztones and Volker Strifler provide the dance music as the Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol hosts its 45th “Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza & Music Festival” on Tuesday at the Analy High School football field, 6950 Analy Ave.