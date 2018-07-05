Fire calls
The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 250 calls between June 18 and July 1.
Monday, June 18
12:58 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle accident at East Washington Street and Highway 101. Two patients were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
2:46 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle accident at Adobe Road. One patient was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Thursday, June 21
4:46 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle accident at Magnolia Avenue. One patient was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Friday, June 22
3:02 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle into a tree at Petaluma Boulevard North. One patient was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Saturday, June 23
6:13 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a two vehicle accident at Petaluma Boulevard and Highway 101. A female patient was trapped by her hair in an overturned Ford Explored. Firefighters freed the woman by cutting her hair. She was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with a laceration.
Wednesday, June 27
12:00 a.m.: Two patients sustained minor injuries in a rollover accident on Highway 101. Petaluma firefighters treated them and transported them to a hospital.
Friday, June 29
6:22 a.m.: Firefighters transported a patient from a vehicle accident on Liberty Road to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.