Grazing a Petaluma trail

With Independence Day in the middle of the week, it was as if we had an extra weekend, which made the past two weeks quite a whirlwind of Petaluma dining and drinks around our household. The “extra” weekend certainly did wonders for our taste buds, although it definitely took a bite out of my normal weekday starvation diet.

With my best friend, and travel and food companion, visiting from the East Bay with his fiancé, we were on a mission to show them some of the Petaluma favorites we have been bragging about since their last visit, and Quinua certainly fit that bill to start off our weekend. We ordered all four of their ceviches, along with everything from empanadas to steak to their incredible Quinoto stew, and as always the food was excellent, and the help from server Talia Schlau and owner Juan Gutierrez really impressed our guests.

Brunch: The Drawing Board

After a lazy wake-up call, we began our Saturday with brunch at the Drawing Board. As always, the service pushed our experience over the top, which is in large part why we chose this location for brunch.

We sampled a good portion of the menu, including the spring soup, avocado toast, the brunch tacos, and a couple sides of delicious bacon. We also ordered the “benny of the day,” which is created at the chef’s whimsy, which this time included fresh avocado and asparagus. With carnitas still on our minds from the taco order, we could not resist going off the menu by asking to add carnitas to our bennys, which did not faze our excellent server Sara one bit.

We could not pass up on TBD’s legendary carrot lox tartine, which had both our lox lovers and lox haters amazed with at the wonderful flavor. We also sampled several brunch cocktails, including the bloody Mary (made with bone broth and house pickles), death in the afternoon (St. George absinthe and brut sparkling), and tequila mockingbird (lo-fi gentian amaro, grapefruit, lime, tequila, carpano antica, bubbly water, and a salted rim), as well as a few cups of excellent coffee.

Even though owner Rosie had not arrived on scene yet, her staff (manager Anne Choe, bar manager Jenn Moonbrick, and Chef Kevin Katsolis) takes such ownership and pride in what they are doing that we always know we will have an excellent experience at the Drawing Board.

Drinks: Brewsters

With the temps heading into the high 90s, we headed over to Brewsters Beer Garden to see about quenching our thirst. Our server Bryce was more knowledgeable than expected for her young age, due to a genuine passion for craft beers. One of several we tried, Faction’s Anomaly pale milk stout, on nitro, certainly was out of character for the category, being light instead of dark colored, but was delicious just the same.

We also tried the Marmalde sour, from Barrel Brothers, out of Windsor, and were glad we did. Tangy and tart, it is the stuff of dreams, especially when your body is crying out to replenish electrolytes on a hot summer afternoon.

Dinner: Sake 107

With about two hours left before our dinner reservation, we headed home for a quick nap and some cleaning up, before heading back downtown to Sake 107. Our regular server extraordinaire, Josh Torres, had our table ready for us, and as always, had great suggestions for both food and drinks.