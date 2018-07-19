Police log July 9 to July 17

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Monday, July 9

12:18 a.m.: Leonardo S. Mata, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 983 Lindberg Lane for assault with a deadly weapon, battery, threatening to commit a crime and obstruction of justice.

10:43 a.m.: Challee R. Young, 43, of Santa Rosa was cited at the corner of Kentucky Street and Washington Street for driving with a suspended license.

4:35 p.m.: Alexander Fuentes, 33, of Windsor was arrested at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for loitering and placing a pollutant near state waters.

4:35 p.m.: Nazario A. Lojas, 45, identified as homeless, was arrested at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for loitering and placing a pollutant near state waters.

Tuesday, July 10

1:19 a.m.: Leonard C. Carter, 25, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Corona Road and Petaluma Boulevard N. for obstruction of justice, driving unlicensed, failure to obey a peace officer and refusing to give a license to a peace officer.

4:50 a.m.: Ryan J. Gardea, 44, of Petaluma was cited at 389 S. McDowell Boulevard for obstruction of justice and petty theft.

5:42 a.m.: Ryan J. Gardea, 44, of Petaluma was arrested at 1428 Colwood Drive for felony vandalism and committing a felony while out on bail.

11:58 a.m.: Gustavo Pena, 24, of Petaluma was arrested 1221 San Rafael Drive for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, July 11

9:57 a.m.: Tyler A. Elliot, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 2301 E. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.

2:22 p.m.: Jeffrey J. Sims, 54, of Rohnert Park was arrested on McNeil Avenue for willfully causing harm to an elder or dependent adult.

11:45 p.m.: Jennifer M. Coulter, 41, of Petaluma was cited at the U.S. 101 North ramp off Old Redwood Highway for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Thursday, July 12

5:59 a.m.: Alfonso L. Nicolis, 28, of Cotati was arrested at the corner of Colombard Road and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for placing annoying calls to 911, public intoxication and felony violation of parole.

5:39 p.m.: Eden Torrestorres, 33, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Johnson Drive and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and violating probation.

7:36 p.m.: Christopher R. Hohmann, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 35 Liberty Street for obstruction of justice.

Friday, July 13

10:16 a.m.: Leonard E. Holstad, 39, of Mesa was arrested at 1922 Matzen Ranch Circle for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

9:19 p.m.: Nicole C. Canepa, 45, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 265 E. Washington Street for obstruction of justice, using offensive words in a public place and trespassing.

10:55 p.m.: Matthew W. Thorsson, 22, of Novato was arrested at 128 Kentucky Street for battery and public intoxication.