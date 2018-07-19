s
s
Police log July 9 to July 17

| July 19, 2018, 10:07AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Monday, July 9

12:18 a.m.: Leonardo S. Mata, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 983 Lindberg Lane for assault with a deadly weapon, battery, threatening to commit a crime and obstruction of justice.

10:43 a.m.: Challee R. Young, 43, of Santa Rosa was cited at the corner of Kentucky Street and Washington Street for driving with a suspended license.

4:35 p.m.: Alexander Fuentes, 33, of Windsor was arrested at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for loitering and placing a pollutant near state waters.

4:35 p.m.: Nazario A. Lojas, 45, identified as homeless, was arrested at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for loitering and placing a pollutant near state waters.

Tuesday, July 10

1:19 a.m.: Leonard C. Carter, 25, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Corona Road and Petaluma Boulevard N. for obstruction of justice, driving unlicensed, failure to obey a peace officer and refusing to give a license to a peace officer.

4:50 a.m.: Ryan J. Gardea, 44, of Petaluma was cited at 389 S. McDowell Boulevard for obstruction of justice and petty theft.

5:42 a.m.: Ryan J. Gardea, 44, of Petaluma was arrested at 1428 Colwood Drive for felony vandalism and committing a felony while out on bail.

11:58 a.m.: Gustavo Pena, 24, of Petaluma was arrested 1221 San Rafael Drive for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, July 11

9:57 a.m.: Tyler A. Elliot, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 2301 E. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.

2:22 p.m.: Jeffrey J. Sims, 54, of Rohnert Park was arrested on McNeil Avenue for willfully causing harm to an elder or dependent adult.

11:45 p.m.: Jennifer M. Coulter, 41, of Petaluma was cited at the U.S. 101 North ramp off Old Redwood Highway for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Thursday, July 12

5:59 a.m.: Alfonso L. Nicolis, 28, of Cotati was arrested at the corner of Colombard Road and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for placing annoying calls to 911, public intoxication and felony violation of parole.

5:39 p.m.: Eden Torrestorres, 33, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Johnson Drive and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and violating probation.

7:36 p.m.: Christopher R. Hohmann, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 35 Liberty Street for obstruction of justice.

Friday, July 13

10:16 a.m.: Leonard E. Holstad, 39, of Mesa was arrested at 1922 Matzen Ranch Circle for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

9:19 p.m.: Nicole C. Canepa, 45, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 265 E. Washington Street for obstruction of justice, using offensive words in a public place and trespassing.

10:55 p.m.: Matthew W. Thorsson, 22, of Novato was arrested at 128 Kentucky Street for battery and public intoxication.

10:55 p.m.: Donovan K. Alexander, 25, of Novato was arrested at 128 Kentucky Street for battery.

Saturday, July 14

3:33 a.m.: Alexander Stephensen-Gonzalez, 18, of Petaluma was cited at the corner of Adobe Creek Drive and Ely Boulevard South for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:17 p.m.: Scott M. Buchan, 43, of Cotati was arrested at 109 Magnolia Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

10:12 p.m.: Rudolf A. Gianvola, 18, of Cotati was arrested at 229 N. Water Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and violating probation.

11:37 p.m.: Mary C. Stewart, 18, of Elkhorn was arrested at 229 N. Water Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, July 15

12:23 a.m.: Eric J. Nelson, 38, of Middletown was arrested at 421 Orinda Avenue for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

9:16 a.m.: Joshua D. Burke, 31, of San Rafael was arrested at 5135 Montero Way for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and felony violation of parole.

9:39 a.m.: Joseph W. Hanke, 49, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 179 Lynch Creek for felony violation of parole.

8:14 p.m.: Rolando Ramirez, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 151 Ellis Street for indecent exposure and a bench warrant.

9:51 p.m.: Kevin L. Hamm, 42, of Petaluma was arrested at 100 S. McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:16 p.m.: Cynthia D. Lorenz, 63, of Petaluma was arrested at 421 Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, July 16

12:17 a.m.: Fredrick M. Jones, 45, of Petaluma was arrested at 5300 Old Redwood Highway for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, transporting narcotics, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and transportation of a controlled substance.

12:17 a.m.: Desire V. Gill, 29, of Rohnert Park was cited at 5300 Old Redwood Highway for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

12:48 a.m.: Ryan J. Pollnow, 33, of San Francisco was cited at the corner of E. D Street and Wilson Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

3:02 a.m.: James R. Schroeder, 34, of Petaluma was cited at 389 S. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

4:54 a.m.: Zacharry J. Gerhard, 32, of Santa Rosa was cited at the corner of N. McDowell Boulevard and Rand Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

5:20 p.m.: Robert D. Carroll, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at 300 Stony Point Road for obstruction of justice.

Tuesday, July 17

4:30 a.m.: David N. Haylett, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 745 Baywood Drive for possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transportation of a narcotic, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:19 a.m.: Brandon C. Tracy, 24, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for violating a domestic violence court order.

11:51 a.m.: Steven R. Mezzanatto, 48, of Novato was arrested at the corner of Caulfield Lane and Lindberg Lane for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

10:17 p.m.: Grace T. Vega, 32, of Jacksonville was arrested on Noriel Lane for possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.

10:31 p.m.: Travis J. McCarthy, 27, of Medford was arrested on Noriel Lane for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

