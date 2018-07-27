A grass fire in Penngrove threatened several structures Friday afternoon, according to Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District.
The fire, which stated around 3 p.m. Friday, was burning around Oak Street and Bannon Lane off Adobe Road. Smoke could be seen across Petaluma.
Tim Henry, an engineer with Rancho Adobe Fire, said all three Rancho Adobe stations responded, as well as mutual aid from Petaluma and Wilmar Fire departments.
The Petaluma Police Department was monitoring the fire, and said in a press release that, “There appears to be no threat to the City of Petaluma at this time. Smoke from the fire is currently visible in north east Petaluma. We will continue to monitor the situation and will only issue additional alerts should the situation change.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Rancho Adobe Fire.