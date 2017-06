Several Petaluma students have been named to the honor roll at Oregon State University for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 and better.

Named to the honor roll were:

Trevor R. Bovaird, a freshman majoring in pre-business

Michael J. Carroll, a senior majoring in marketing

Daniel R. Moreti, a junior majoring in agricultural business management

Jack J. Richardson, a junior managing in business information systems

Samantha N. Sievers, a sophomore majoring in pre-business.