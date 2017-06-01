Respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that they do not agree with the county spending $2 million to set up a legal defense fund for undocumented immigrants.

“Absolutely not. If the county has $2 million extra, use it to fix the roads that are destroying everyone’s automobiles.”

“Although there’s no doubt the majority of legal Sonoma County residents are against this, the thing that bothers me is that the only one to protect us from this idiot decision is the media, which in this case will not happen.”

“Certainly not one penny of tax payer funds should be spent on this. Humanitarian aid is obviously OK, but no one should ever think they can cross borders illegally. Try heading into Mexico, Brazil, China or any other nation without the required documentation and see what happens.”

“I do have sympathy for undocumented immigrants who are trying to find a better life here, but $2 million could fill an awful lot of pot holes and repave some roads that have become ridiculously deteriorated, something that will benefit every person living here.”

“If it’s done with private money, then go for it. But they shouldn’t use one cent of public money.”

“I wish the county would give me some money to fund my divorce fees and settlement.”

“Maybe we should give it to the social workers, the mental health workers, the caregivers and the teachers instead.”

“What about our own people who are homeless? Let’s help these unfortunate people off the streets so that they can lead more productive and healthy lives.”

“They are illegal and should not be eligible for funds that should be directed to help needy American citizens. ”

“The county wants to spend money on everything but fixing the roads.”

“I would rather fund the homeless or fix the potholes on Sonoma County roads.”