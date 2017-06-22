A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that Petaluma should not take action to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

Here are some comments:

“The money could be put to better use by repairing the already antiquated and destroyed streets, Boys and Girls Club, programs for seniors, youth, etc.”

“Acting together, cities, states and industry can meet the U.S. Paris goal and more. We must; there is no planet B.”

“All cities and counties in California should take immediate steps to help combat climate change, including using renewable sources such as solar, wind, and water energy. It is imperative to remove our dependence on coal, the pollution it causes our environment, and the health problems it causes us and our children.”

“Climate change is a scam by crooks for crooks.”

“Cost of living is already out of control here. Things like this will only make it worse.”

“If the federal government is not going to take the lead on combating climate change, then it falls to the states and local municipalities to do it. There is no question that the climate is changing, only how long it will take us as humans to do something about it.”

“Stop increasing the building of new housing, that will help.”

“The last thing we need is another regulation. The state and federal government have this covered.”

“When the city council is forcing people to sit in traffic because they refuse to build the crosstown connector, combating climate change is nothing but hot air.”