A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that land owned by an Indian tribe south of Petaluma should be used for agricultural purposes.

Here are some comments:

“Absolutely no more casinos. They bring crime and a bad element to our town.”

“They should build a casino and convention center with a historical center about the history of the tribe.”

“If you take care of the land, it will take care of you. Agricultural use/development could benefit everyone. Provide income, training, alignment with colleges and universities for sustainable living careers, opportunity for seed, native plant protection and development, showcasing tribal traditions.”

“For everyone’s sanity, that open space corridor between cities needs to remain. The unfortunate commuters on the 101 would probably appreciate the sight of vineyards.”

“Leave it alone and the city should refuse both water and sewer utilities.”

“Preserve the tribal land as either open space or for agricultural purposes. No development. Petaluma is losing its small town feeling and quality due to all the recent commercial and residential development.”

“It’s none of our business. The tribe should build whatever they want on their land.”

“Nothing from that tribe. This is Coastal Miwok land. No other tribe should be remotely considered for anything there. Reservation shopping has to stop.”