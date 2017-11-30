A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said they disagree with the Federal Communications Commission decision to reverse Obama-era net neutrality rules, which require broadband providers to give consumers equal access to all content on the Internet.

Here are some comments:

“Absolutely not. I bet that most people don’t know that the U.S. is far behind the world leaders in quality of Internet access as it is. It goes far beyond equal Internet access. Net neutrality protects us in ways 99 percent of us don’t realize.”

“No it should be a utility, and the monopolies should be disolv..... Please purchase the upgrade package to finish reading this comment.”

“The Internet was built with taxpayer money. Why should any private entity have leverage over users?”

“The Internet was designed to function under net neutrality; the only reason that sites like YouTube, Netflix or Amazon even exist is literally because they didn’t have to pay Comcast, Verizon, etc. a ton of money just to make sure prospective customers could reach them before the connection timed out.”

“This will be a loser for us regular folks. I’m sure that we’ll see tiered Internet packages like we see already for TV. For heaven’s sake, aren’t the giant media companies making enough profits already?”

“This will be more of the same, i.e. giving more benefits to those more well off who can pay for it, and will squash competition and distort freedom of the press.”

“We already have a democracy that is ailing because too many of us live in echo chambers.”