A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said developers in Petaluma should not be required to build affordable units with their housing projects.

Here are some comments:

“Absolutely. They should also be required to fix the roads since so many semi trucks bring in building material for their housing projects.”

“At this time there is an over abundance of housing being built in Petaluma, without taking infrastructure into consideration. We will soon see many vacant properties which will lead to housing prices coming down. After all, who wants to live in a town this size and it takes 20 to 30 minutes to get from one side of town to the other.”

“If you want more affordable housing try loosening the burdensome and expensive process.”

“Isn’t it a requirement for developers to include some affordable/low income housing in their projects? Build housing for Petaluma citizens, not tourists.”

“No more in-lieu fees. Requiring builders to include actual affordable housing units should be supported by city management and the city council if they want to keep Petaluma as a community for all income levels, and not just a playground for the wealthy.”

“That is the policy in Stockton. Look at that city to see it’s not a good idea. If you can’t afford it, move north.”

“The requirement only serves to raise prices and decrease the number of units built. Reduced regulations and streamlined project approval would provide more housing overall.”

“Why do for-profit builders have to act as nonprofits? Let them pay a fee for affordable housing.”