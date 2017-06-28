Going to 800, and beyond

Before his 802nd straight race at the Petaluma Speedway, Shawn McCoy had to saw off part of his car.

McCoy wrecked during qualifying for the June 17 Super-Stock final, his second race since his streak of consecutive races at the speedway hit 800. That’s when he had to take a saw to his front bumper.

“We took the sawzall and cut the front off,” said McCoy, who is a large man — stocky but not short — with easy excitement. “It was dragging on the ground.”

McCoy and his crew also replaced two parts of the car’s suspension and finished fifth on a night when many of the Super-Stocks didn’t finish at all. The streak was still alive. For McCoy, number 802 was never in doubt.

“You’ve got to have all the right parts,” he said.

McCoy’s streak spans 37 years, and remains unbroken despite long hours at his family’s poultry farm. McCoy’s father took him to the speedway when he was just 2 years old, and he was hooked.

Going to the speedway is still a family affair. His father is a former push truck driver and a fixture at the track — push trucks help sprint cars get started by giving them a push — and his sister and nephew are track photographers. McCoy, 56, is from Petaluma, and even met his wife at the speedway. He is also a friend and an inspiration to his fellow drivers, some of whom have seen McCoy race since they were boys themselves.

Super-Stock driver Erick Veeninga said he used to watch McCoy race when he was a kid in the grandstands. He calls McCoy a friend.

“Shawn has got a big heart, big as his body,” said Veeninga, also a Petaluma native.

As a competitor, Veeninga still sees McCoy as the one to beat. And the number 800 inspires him.

“It just shows you can do it, every week, after week,” Veeninga said.

Roger Miller was about to tow McCoy’s car off the race track when the two met for the first time.

“We hooked it up and I’m getting ready to tow him,” said Miller, who explained that McCoy’s bumper was stuck on his wheel. “And Shawn just throws it in reverse, rips his bumper off and went out and finished the race.”

The two became friends, and now Miller races Super-Stock also.

“If I need something, he’ll be right there to help me,” Miller said.

McCoy’s life at the track is thriving even though he devotes most of his time to his family’s poultry farm. He often works until 4 a.m., according to his father, Bob McCoy. And there is more to racing than just showing up at the speedway on Saturday.

“If I get home at 3 a.m., I work on the car until 5,” McCoy said. “If I get home at 4, I work until it’s daylight out.”

McCoy has been working on engines about as long as he can remember, and he learned to weld when he was young.

“He was taking apart motors and putting them together, probably when he was 5 years old,” his father said.

Shawn McCoy said he couldn’t have learned to build and drive race cars without the support from his father, his mother, Marye McCoy, and the rest of his family.