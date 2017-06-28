The Petaluma Tennis Association will hold a fun day of fundraising to help with the court reurfacing at Leghorn Park on July 15.

The full day of tennis activities from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Petaluma High School will include two round-robin mixers; a Wilson demonstration and play for adults and kids; ball machine drills and games and and a red ball tournament for kids 10 and under.

For more information, contact Chris Horne at cmhtoad@yahoo.com or phone 235-1578.

In other Petaluma Tennis Association news:

The PTA Board has two vacancies. The PTA Board has been together a little over a year, and two of directors, Kerry Enright and Anne Howatt, have to leave the board. Persons who are passionate about tennis and are willing to put energy into the community are needed to fill the vacancies. The board meets once a month and communicates via email between meetings. Persons interested, should email Horne at cmhtoad@gmail.com.

PTA has worked out a deal for members with Synergy Fitness Center. Synergy Fitness Center has agreed to give members of the PTA a special corporate membership for the facility with reduced rates and initiation fees. Details will be released July 1 with a formal letter from the Synergy management.

The first big project the PTA is initiating is the resurfacing of the Leghorn Tennis courts. The PTA and the City of Petaluma will work together to raise funds. The PTA Board is forming a fund-raising committee to assist in the process. If you have expertise or are willing to put some time and effort in getting this project through I welcome your energy. Donations can be made directly to the project by going to the PTA website and clicking on the donation page. All donations are tax deductible..

women for each round robin.

The popular USTA adult mens and womens’ 18-older combo league will open for registration on July 1. This is a league made up of two different-rated players. A match is three lines of doubles.

The PTA will field three Sonoma/Napa/Marin teams to play at Leghorn Park. Starting in the fall, close to 80 ladies will play for the PTA.

The PTA will be replace two nets at the Leghorn courts within the next few days. The PTA will also donate $500 to Petaluma High School and Casa Grande High School to assist in paying for match and practice balls for girls and boys tennis teams.