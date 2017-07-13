Ian McKissick, Casa Grande High School’s sensational sophomore goal-making machine, has been chosen the North Bay Lacrosse League Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.

McKissick led the Gauchos to a perfect 10-0 league championships and to an overall 18-5 record.

He heads an all-league team that includes five of his teammates on the first team.

Chosen to the first team were Gauchos Josh Garcia, a sophomore attacker; Brandon Keefer, a senior midfielder; Brendan Kiernan, a senior defender; Trevor Naugle, a senior midfielder and goalkeeper Dylan Korte.

Named to the first team from Petaluma High School were Isaiah Blomgren, a junior face-off specialist and Benny Spaletta, a senior midfielder.

Casa Grande senior midfielder AJ Cole and senior attacker Pete Lantier were named to the second team along with Petaluma junior attacker Luca DiBono and senior defender Kyle Romstad.

Girls team

Petaluma junior midfielder Eda Grace Spaletta was the only area player named to the all-league girls first team.

Petaluma junior midfielder Nicole Costa and senior defender Gina Maddalena were chosen to the second team along with Casa Grande freshman midfielder Karli Gibbs and senior defender Lindsey Graul.

Cardinal Newman junior midfielder Kasey Braun was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.