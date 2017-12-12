Petauma native Brett Creamer has been named general manager of the Sonoma Stompers professional baseball team. He succeeds Theo Fightmaster, who had been at the helm of the Stompers since the team’s inaugural 2014 season.

“I am thrilled with the incredible opportunity presented to me by ownership,” Creamer said. “After being a part of this team for two seasons, I am eager to continue building a strong relationship with the community. Armed by my past experience, I am confident in my ability to lead this organization.”

Creamer joined the Stompers during the 2014 season as the Director of Game Day Operations and Community Affairs before working three seasons for the Golden State Warriors in event and arena operations.

The Petaluma native also gained Major League Baseball experience in the ticketing department for the Oakland Athletics before returning to the Stompers as Assistant General Manager in 2017.

During Fightmaster’s tenure, the team reached three championship games, winning once in 2016. He negotiated the deal that made the Stompers the subject of the New York Times-bestselling book, “The Only Rule is it Has to Work,” and established inclusive roster-building practices that earned the team national acclaim.

“The past four seasons have been four of the best years of my life, professionally and personally. I’ve made great friends and countless memories,” Fightmaster said. “I’m so incredibly grateful for every single person who has supported the Stompers since 2014, for every player who’s donned our uniform and taken the field, and for each generous host family, sponsor and season ticket holder who, very simply, allowed me to do what I got to do.”

Creamer will oversee all aspects of the Stompers organization. Hayley Slye, formerly the Stompers’ media director, has been promoted to Director of Marketing.

“I have learned so much from Theo over these few years, and am excited for his next chapter. The rest of the Stompers family and I will miss him,” Creamer said.