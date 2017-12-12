After being hammered by talented opposition in their first two games of the Calistoga Tournament, the Tomales boys basketball team showed huge improvement in its third game, and went on to record its first win of the season.

Tomales opened super tough against Branson’s multi-talented Bulls, losing 65-12.

Riker Whitt with five, Tony Romo with four and Nick Wright with three accounted for all the Tomales scoring.

Things were slightly better, but still not so good in a 79-30 loss to Hoopa Valley.

Whitt scored nine points and Andy Azevedo six for the Braves in that contest.

Tomales fought Redwood Adventist Academy into double overtime before losing, 62-52. The game was tied, 46-46, at the end of regulation.

Each team scored five points in the first overtime before Redwood Adventist exploded for 16 points in the second overtime.

Brady Woodward led the resurgant Tomales offense with 14 points, while Andy Azevedo added 13.

Things were even better for Tomales in a 65-25 thrashing by North Hills Christian’s Eagles, giving the Braves their first victory of the season.