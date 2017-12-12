Petaluma High School’s strong wrestling season continued last weekend as the Trojans finished second in San Marin High School’s Green and Gold Tournament. Petaluma was behind only Redwood Empire powerhouse Windsor.

Petaluma was led by freshman Nick Trave, who won the 106-pound class.

Trojans placed in almost every weight class. Charlie Winter was third at 120 pounds. Mac Shattuck was fifth at 126 pounds and teammate Dominic Butts seventh at 124. Connor Pedersen placed third at 138. Liam O’Neill was third at 145 and Jakob Bettencourt sixth at 145. Colton Prieto placed fourth at 152. Derrick Pomi placed fifth at 171.

Petaluma’s junior varsity also had a strong showing at the Elsie Allen Tournament.

Mario Zarco, Joe Yerion and Lukas Bettencourt were all first-place finishers. Joe Grob was second and Collin Ferrero finished third.