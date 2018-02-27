Petaluma High School’s Connor Pedersen just missed a trip to the state wrestling championship, finishing fourth in the 132-pound class. He narrowly missed out on a trip to state when he was beaten in overtime by Cole Sanchez of Northgate.

Petersen defeated Brady Englehorn of Rancho Cotate, Francisco Gamboa of St. Patrick’s and RJ Maes of Castro Valley before losing to eventual champion Dwayne Guerrero of De La Salle and then Sanchez.

As a team, Petaluma finished 18th out of 88 teams. Casa Grande was 36th in the competition at James Logan High School in Union City.