The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is now accepting grant applications from Sonoma County non-profit youth groups for its 2018 grant cycle.

The 2018 SCC Grant Application and format guidelines can be found online at www.speedwaycharities.org/get-involved/grants/sonoma/. Qualified grant applicants must be youth-focused non-profit groups serving Sonoma County. To focus efforts on Sonoma County youth in need, priority is given to programs that concentrate on health and nutrition, basic family services and leadership. Applying organizations should note that SCC does not fund first-year programs or organizations, capital campaigns or construction/remodeling projects.

Based on designated funds raised following the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires, SCC will issue a limited number of targeted grants to groups offering additional services or programs to aid with fire relief efforts. These groups must meet all other SCC grant requirements, and these one-year funds would be above and beyond the basic grant.

SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, hosts events throughout the year to raise funds for distribution to local non-profit groups. The Sonoma chapter has distributed more than $6 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001, including nearly $405,000 to 54 groups in 2017.

Applications must be completed and returned to Sonoma Raceway by June 27, at 5 p.m. Applications are not accepted via email or fax. For questions or more information, contact Cheri Plattner at CPlattner@SonomaRaceway.com or 933-3950.