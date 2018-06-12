Kyle Hirst captured the 30-lap King Of The West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series main event victory Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Driving the Roth Investments Sprinter owned by Dennis and Teresa Roth, Hirst had the outside front row starting position, and proceeded to lead all 30 laps for the $3,000 win. It was his third win of the season as he maintains the point lead.

The battle was for second, and Colby Copeland had to come from the fourth row. By lap 10, Copeland had made it to third, and he executed a beautiful slide job pass on Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to grab the second position on lap 13. However, Copeland was no match for the flying Hirst, and had to settle for second. Shane Golobic finished third ahead of reigning series champion Bud Kaeding and Chase Johnson.

Reigning BCRA Midgets champion Maria Cofer scored a popular victory in their 25-lap Main Event. Geoff Ensign set the early pace with a good battle going on for second behind him. Cofer was fifth early on, and a slowing Chase Johnson forced a lap-six caution flag. Cofer was third at that point, and she made a beautiful three-wide pass on the inside as they went down the backstretch on lap seven. Cofer gained the lead, and stretched her advantage to over a straightaway by the time a final yellow flag flew on lap 23. Even that couldn’t stop her as she led the remaining two laps for the win, followed by Ensign, David Prickett, Robert Dalby and USAC Speed2 champion Jesse Love IV.

Reigning General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car champion Mike Mosier picked up another 20-lap main-event victory ahead of Adam Teves and Chad Mathias.

David Spindell outran Tom Brown to win the Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock 20 lap feature.

Up this week will be be C&H Hunt Magneto Wingless Spec Sprint Series. Also on the card will be the McLea’s Tires IMCA Modifieds, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks and Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.