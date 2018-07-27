The Petaluma American Little League’s quest for a trip to San Bernardino and the Little League Western Regionals has been put on hold, at least for today.
The American Major League team was scheduled to play Tri-City Little League from Rocklin tonight (Thursday) in the finals of the Divisional Tournament being played in Redding.
This morning, the game was called off because of poor air quality created by wildfires in the Redding area.
Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens said Little League officials considered moving the game to a different venue, but by afternoon had decided against that proposal.
As of now, no decision has been made as to when and where the game might be played.
Petaluma American is undefeated in the tournament, and needs only one win to capture the division title and advance to the Regional Tournament to be played at the Little League Western Regional complex in San Bernardino.
Tri-City has one loss in the tournament, to Petaluma, 5-2, and would need to beat the Americans twice to advance.